USF's Sofia Chepenik's vocals carry further than the lacrosse field

The Brief A USF women’s lacrosse player has a broad skill set. Not only is she able to score on the field, but she sings. She has even been tapped to sing the national anthem at USF events.



Sofia Chepenik's voice on the lacrosse field is unmistakable.

"She is a spirit person through and through," said Mindy McCord, USF’s head women's lacrosse coach.

PICTURED: Sofia Chepenik.

A red-shirt sophomore on the Bulls' lacrosse team, Chepenik’s voice is starting to carry more weight in the Bulls' first season as a program.

READ: USF's Alison Harbaugh brings leadership qualities to Bulls' lacrosse team

"Out here, she is a leader," added McCord. "She wants to leverage every opportunity she can."

What they're saying:

Chepenik's role as a vocal leader on the field is thanks in large part, however, to spending her life using that same voice for her other passion.

"Once I got super busy with sports, I kind of put singing off to the side and really took up my passion for sports, but I always had that passion (for singing)," Chepenik said.

READ: USF women's lacrosse team set for inaugural season

Known by Bulls fans for her talent for scoring on the lacrosse field, Chepenik is also known by her hundreds of thousands of followers on social media for her vocal talents.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sofia Chepenik singing on TikTok.

"I think I just love to perform," Chepenik said. "I get to perform on the lacrosse field, and singing is a little bit different. I always say I get more nervous for singing."

Dig deeper:

Those nerves haven't stopped Chepenik from taking center stage, however.

Or center court.

Or centerfield.

In fact, several times, USF has invited Chepenik to fill in as the national anthem singer for sporting events on campus, even if they are her own.

Sofia Chepenik singing the national anthem.

"I don't know how she does that," McCord said. "That seems very stressful, but she owns it because her confidence and preparation is second to none."

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

While Chepenik put the stick mic down for the lacrosse stick years ago, in the end, it turned out to be the right decision.

Big picture view:

In her first season with the Bulls, Chepenik is leading the team in scoring while proving to be much more than a vocal leader on the field.

"The best players are consistent at what they do, and that's what you're seeing in her game," said McCord.

Oddly enough, because of her role on the Bulls' lacrosse team, Chepenik's passion for singing has again found its place in her life.

"I just love it. I think it's another way to express myself," Chepenik said.

Now, the sophomore from Jacksonville is no stranger to a musical score or scoring for the Bulls.

The Source: FOX 13's Sean Barie collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS LIVE:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: