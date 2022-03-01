Tampa newlyweds -- one from Ukraine, other from Russia -- urge US to speak out against war
Newlyweds Ivan Cherniavskyi, from Kyiv, and Uliana Tretyakova, from Moscow, say everyday citizens in both countries need to see western support.
Russia-Ukraine War: Kharkiv holds out; Russians claim to control Kherson
Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they were prepared to hold talks for the second time since the Russian invasion of its neighbor began last week.
Sarasota deli owner begs Russians to be stronger than Putin as she plans benefit for Ukrainian kids
The Kiev Deli in Sarasota is planning a benefit for Ukrainian children hurt or displaced in the war on Saturday, March 12.
Launch stalemate: Russia holding UK satellites made in Florida hostage
Russia orders OneWeb to cut out UK government as an investor before launch.
Florida family's adoption of Ukraine children put on hold, worried for boys' safety
Russia's War on Ukraine is putting a halt to adoptions leaving families frustrated and worried about the safety of the children.
‘We pray every day’: St. Pete church marks Ash Wednesday with interfaith prayer for Ukraine
Communities of faith are coming together in St Petersburg in support of Ukraine in its fight against Vladimir Putin as seen during a prayer service was held Ash Wednesday at Epiphany of our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church on Ash Wednesday.
Publix to remove Russian vodka from shelves
Publix, a widely-known supermarket chain in the Bay Area and throughout the southeast, is removing Russian-made vodka brands from its shelves.
What should you do in case of a nuclear explosion? U.S. government updates guidance
Friday, the official Ready.gov website updated its guidance about what to do in the case of a nuclear blast. It was not immediately clear if the update was tied to anything specific with the Russia-Ukraine conflict or just coincidental.
Biden bans Russian aircrafts from US airspace
"I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," President Joe Biden said.
How sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower, became a symbol of solidarity and resistance
Sunflowers, the flower of Ukraine, have popped up everywhere since the Russian military assault on the country.
Ukrainian athletes join military amid Russian invasion
Dmytro Pidruchnyi is the latest Ukrainian athlete to join the military amid the Russian invasion. Pidruchnyi was competing at the Winter Olympics in Ukraine’s national colors. Now he’s wearing a military uniform and ballistic helmet.
Chechen hit squad sent to murder Zelenskyy 'eliminated,' top Ukrainian defense official says
A team of elite commandos sent to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was "eliminated" by security forces, a top defense official said.
Vigils, rallies across Bay Area add to mounting US support for Ukraine
As Russian troops look to topple Ukraine's major cities, those in Tampa Bay with relatives there are desperate for the fighting to stop.
US leaders show Ukraine support by wearing blue and yellow at State of the Union
During President Biden's State of the Union address, many members of Congress chose to show a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine by wearing the embattled country's colors: blue and yellow.
North Port church raising funds to send supplies for Ukrainians fighting Russian attacks
The mother of two Ukrainian Army Reservists is working through her church in North Port, desperately trying to raise funds so she can send military supplies to her sons and others fighting off Russian attacks.
Reputable organizations providing support on the ground in Ukraine
We may not be able to book a flight to Ukraine, but many in the US want to know how to support those on ground fighting for their country. UNICEF, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the International Rescue Committee may be good places to start.
'Until we win or until we die': As family prepares to fight in Ukraine, USF student says country is united
A young college student and research assistant at Moffit Cancer Center is having a hard time focusing on her busy life in the United States as family back home in Ukraine battle for their country.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Russian convoy nears Kyiv on day 6 of assault
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its sixth day, with Russian forces stepping up their attacks on several cities.
Ukrainian cemetery headstones damaged in Maryland; reward offered for tips leading to arrest
While a Ukrainian community in Maryland watched the horror unfolding in their home country, worrying about their family members still there, vandals broke into their church cemetery and damaged dozens of headstones.
Harley-Davidson suspends Russia shipments
Harley-Davidson announced on Tuesday, March 1 that it has “suspended its business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the country,” a statement from the company says of the invasion on Ukraine.