Biden bans Russian aircrafts from US airspace

"I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," President Joe Biden said.

Ukrainian athletes join military amid Russian invasion

Dmytro Pidruchnyi is the latest Ukrainian athlete to join the military amid the Russian invasion. Pidruchnyi was competing at the Winter Olympics in Ukraine’s national colors. Now he’s wearing a military uniform and ballistic helmet.

Reputable organizations providing support on the ground in Ukraine

We may not be able to book a flight to Ukraine, but many in the US want to know how to support those on ground fighting for their country. UNICEF, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the International Rescue Committee may be good places to start.

Harley-Davidson suspends Russia shipments

Harley-Davidson announced on Tuesday, March 1 that it has “suspended its business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the country,” a statement from the company says of the invasion on Ukraine.