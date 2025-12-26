Local Ukrainians react as Trump, Zelenskyy prepare for meeting in Florida

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Zelenskyy is coming to Florida as bombs continue to rain onto Ukrainian territory, including an attack on a Ukrainian road that killed several civilians.



As world leaders prepare for high-stakes talks in Florida, the war in Ukraine feels anything but distant for members of the Ukrainian community in Tampa.

What they're saying:

With President Donald Trump set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago, local Ukrainians say the visit comes as their homeland continues to endure daily violence.

"Everybody gets used to living in stress," Roman Voloshyn, who owns Pierogi Bar, a Ukrainian restaurant in St. Petersburg, said. "That's what it is. [We] get used [to] people being buried every day.

Voloshyn doesn't have much hope President Zelenskyy’s visit to Florida to negotiate with President Trump will bring Russia any closer to leaving Ukrainian territory.

"This war is about Ukraine as a whole," Voloshyn said. "Ukraine as a culture, Ukraine as history."

Zelenskyy announced on X that he is traveling to Mar-a-Lago because his side is "not losing a single day" in trying to work for peace, and that "a lot can be decided before the new year."

"Russia wants Ukraine to capitulate," Jurij Priatka said. "The problem with that, is Ukraine cannot capitulate because if they do, they cease to exist."

What's next:

Zelenskyy is coming to Florida as bombs continue to rain onto Ukrainian territory, including an attack on a Ukrainian road that killed several civilians.

"What's crazy about it is that it's almost become normal for them," Priatka said. "It's a normal way of life, and it shouldn't be. There's nothing normal about any of this."