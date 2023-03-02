Spring Training reviews: Tropicana Field & the Tampa Bay Rays
Since the Rays' Port Charlotte Spring Training facility was damaged by Hurricane Ian, they're using their home field at the Trop. Anytime you can get a ticket in the AC dome in St. Pete for $10, you probably should.
Spring Training reviews: Orioles Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota
FOX 13 Sports' Sean Barie is Out For 9 Innings, reviewing Spring Training in the Grapefruit League. This week, he's at Ed Smith Stadium, the Florida home away from home of the Baltimore Orioles.
Spring Training reviews: Philadelphia Phillies BayCare Ballpark
Where's the cheese? We love all things Spring Training, especially at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, but we must have caught Delco's Cheesesteaks on an off day.
Spring Training reviews: Pittsburgh Pirates Lecom Park
It’s time for spring training in Florida’s Grapefruit League! First at-bat, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Lecom Park in Bradenton, FL. FOX 13’s Sean Barie has everything from the team to the tickets, the food to the drinks and more. We’re Out For 9 Innings!