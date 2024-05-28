3 tropical waves emerge days before the 2024 hurricane season

Press play to watch FOX 13 News

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical waves just days before the official start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

On Tuesday in the NHC's Atlantic Tropical Weather Discussion, forecasters said one system is situated east of the Cape Verde Islands, another is in the Central Atlantic, and the third is in the central Caribbean. The waves are each traveling westward across the Atlantic with wind speeds up to 15 mph.

While FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber said none of these waves will develop, it's important to be prepared ahead of hurricane season, which begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) handed down its official prediction for the season – its most ferocious yet. A record 17-25 named storms are anticipated, with 8 to 13 of them becoming hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Seven of them could be considered major hurricanes.

It's the greatest number of hurricanes predicted by NOAA in its annual May forecast since 2010, when it predicted 14 to 23 named storms.

Overall, there's an 85% chance of an "above-average" season.

The first named system typically forms around June 20, and the first hurricane by Aug. 11.

2024 Atlantic hurricane storm names

Twenty-one names make up the list for the Atlantic Ocean.

2024 hurricane tracking map (PDF)

2024 storm prep & shopping list (PDF)

2024 FOX 13 storm guide (PDF)

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter