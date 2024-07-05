Hurricane Beryl makes landfall on Yucatan Peninsula as Cat. 2 storm

Hurricane Beryl has made landfall again on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico Friday morning.

Beryl is a little weaker on Friday but still a Category 2 storm as it sweeps through Cancún and Cozumel with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, as it passes through the Yucatan, it should weaken back to a tropical storm.

It will then re-emerge into the Southwest Gulf of Mexico and begin to reorganize and potentially get back to hurricane status. He said its path next isn't certain but if the large ridge of high pressure that has steered Beryl erodes a bit, it would allow the storm to head more north.

In that case, Beryl could make landfall in Southeast Texas. Many computer models have indicated this, Osterberg said, but once it re-emerges back over the water, it will become more clear where it's headed.

Meanwhile, Invest 96L, which was the other tropical wave the National Hurricane Center was monitoring, no longer has any chance of formation. Beryl is currently the only tropical disturbance the NHC is keeping tabs on.