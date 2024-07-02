Hurricane Beryl remains Category 5 storm as it churns toward Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl continues to make history, as it became the earliest Category 5 storm on record in the Atlantic basin, according to the National Hurricane Center.

After making landfall in the Windward Islands on Monday, Beryl's next target is expected to be Jamaica as it churns through the Caribbean Sea as a ‘potentially catastrophic’ hurricane, the NHC said.

The massive storm is moving west at 22 mph with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph.

Hurricane conditions are expected in Jamaica on Wednesday; a Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for the south coast of Hispaniola, and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for all of the Cayman Islands.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said the only question is how strong it'll be when it passes by or over Jamaica. The storm is expected to run into wind shear in about 8-10 hours, Osterberg said, which could weaken it.

It's also projected to weaken as it eventually approaches the Yucatan Peninsula, possibly the Cancun and Cozumel area, Osterberg said.

Beryl has now become the:

Earliest Category 4 hurricane on record in the Atlantic

Earliest Category 5 hurricane on record in the Atlantic

Fastest identification of a hurricane before September in the Atlantic

Southernmost Category 4 hurricane on record

Elsewhere in the Tropics, Osterberg said Invest 96L, which trails behind Beryl off the northeast tip of South America has a low chance of materializing.

It has a 20 percent chance of development over the next 2 days and a 30 percent chance of development over the next week.