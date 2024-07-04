Hurricane Beryl nears Cayman Islands after roaring by Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 3 storm, is expected to pass near the Cayman Islands Thursday morning after roaring by Jamaica on Wednesday.

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, Beryl did not make landfall in Jamaica, but it came very close to the coast, so the storm surge could have left major impacts.

The hurricane carries maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, moving west at 20 mph. Osterberg said there are a lot of things going against Beryl, but it has a really strong core that continues to remain intact.

Hurricane warnings have been canceled for Jamaica and are now in effect for the Cayman Islands and a stretch of the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, including Cozumel.

Hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings are also in effect for other stretches of the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As the storm deteriorates, the NHC still forecasts strong winds, dangerous storm surge, and damaging waves for the Cayman Islands later Thursday morning.

There remains uncertainty in the track and intensity forecast of Beryl over the western Gulf of Mexico for the weekend, but a weakness in a high-pressure ridge might allow the storm to push east towards southeast Texas.