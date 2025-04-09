Victim identified, investigation ongoing after homicide near Hwy. 301 in Riverview: HCSO

The Brief The victim has been identified, and an investigation is ongoing after a homicide near Hwy. 301 in Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived, they found 45-year-old Peter Meyer with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The suspected shooter stayed on scene and is cooperating with detectives, according to HCSO.



The victim of a shooting on Tuesday at the intersection of Hwy. 301 and Balm Riverview Road in Riverview, has been identified as Peter Meyer, 45.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says this incident began after an argument between the driver of a car and a man on an E-bike.

When deputies arrived, they found Meyer with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The suspected shooter stayed on scene and is cooperating with detectives, according to HCSO.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to this dispute and the public is being asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office with any valuable information.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says that his team is dedicated to getting to the bottom of what happened during this deadly encounter.

What they're saying:

"Any loss of life in our community is tragic, and we are committed to uncovering the full truth of what happened," said Chronister. "Our detectives are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led to this fatal shooting.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

