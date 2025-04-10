Florida officials warn of busy wildfire season, urge residents to prepare

The Brief Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service say this wildfire season could be especially dangerous. The state has already seen more than 1,000 wildfires burn over 51,000 acres since the start of the year. Florida Wildfire Awareness Week runs April 6–12.



Florida's top agriculture official is warning residents to get ready for what could be an especially dangerous wildfire season.

What they're saying:

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service say conditions are ripe for more fires than usual, with Florida’s peak wildfire months, April through June, just getting started. The National Interagency Fire Center has predicted an "above normal wildfire potential" across the state this spring.

Courtesy: Predictive Services, National Interagency Fire Center.

"Don’t wait until you see smoke in the air. Create a defensible space around your yard, prepare your homes, make an emergency supply kit, and obey local burn laws," Simpson said in an April 7 news release. "Every fire prevented is one less fire we must respond to, and that will help ensure the safety of our firefighters and our communities."

By the numbers:

Florida has already seen more than 1,000 wildfires burn over 51,000 acres since the start of the year. Several counties are under local burn bans, and some regions have faced Red Flag Warnings from the National Weather Service.

Rick Dolan, director of the Florida Forest Service, said multiple factors could fuel a difficult season, including storm debris from past hurricanes and below-average rainfall.

U.S. Drought Monitor.

"Spring is here, and we need to be wildfire ready," Dolan said. "I’m encouraging people to pay attention to the weather, especially wind, relative humidity, and days since rain."

Florida Wildfire Awareness Week runs April 6–12, honoring the devastating 1998 fire season when more than 500,000 acres burned and hundreds of homes were lost.

What you can do:

Officials are encouraging residents to learn how to protect their property and communities by clicking here.

To track current wildfire activity, click here.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Matthew McClellan.

