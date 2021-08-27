Hurricane watch issued for coastal Louisiana ahead of Ida

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to intensify to a hurricane by Saturday as it moves into the Gulf and closer to the Louisiana coast.

The storm has become better organized overnight and is showing signs of strengthening, says FOX 13’s meteorologist Tony Sadiku. He said computer models are in agreement that this storm will make a significant impact in the northern Gulf.

"This one is going to ramp up in a hurry. There’s not a lot of hurdles in its way," he explained. "Yeah, it’s going to pass the western tip of Cuba there but once it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico all signs point to a rapidly intensifying system."

As of the 5 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting Ida to become a Category 3 hurricane when it makes landfall, which will likely occur Sunday.

A hurricane watch is in effect from Cameron, Louisiana to the Mississippi-Alabama border. A tropical storm watch is in effect from the Mississippi-Alabama border to the Alabama-Florida border.

A storm surge watch is in effect from Sabine Pass to the Alabama-Florida border, and Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Mobile Bay.

"This is a fairly narrow cone for this many days out," Sadiku explained. "All the computer models are in agreement that this thing will make a significant impact out that way."

As for the Bay Area, an upper ridge is steering Ida away from the western coast of Florida, but rain chances could increase this weekend.

"That’s good news for us. Of course, we will be watching this closely," Sadiku said.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Ida, warning all of the state’s coast is in the forecast cone of what could become a major hurricane in coming days.

The mayor of Grand Isle, a Louisiana town on a narrow barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico, called for a voluntary evacuation late Thursday for its residents ahead of Ida. A mandatory evacuation will go into effect Friday morning, Mayor David Camardelle said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

