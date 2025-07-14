Severe storms leave behind damage after rolling through parts of Tampa Bay area

The Brief Severe weather rolled through parts of the Tampa Bay area, including Pasco County where damage was reported. A storm cell prompted a tornado warning to be issued earlier in the evening in Pasco and Hernando counties. It has since expired. FOX 13 Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said that there is a possibility of street flooding across the Tampa Bay area.



Severe weather rolled through parts of the Tampa Bay area, including Pasco and Hernando counties, where downed trees and power outages have been reported.

The storms prompted severe thunderstorm warnings in several Florida counties as well as a tornado warning in Pasco and Hernando counties, which has since expired.

This picture below is of a tree that fell on a house in Ridge Manor.

Courtesy: Hernando County.

Pasco County Fire Rescue also reported a home fire sparked after a lightning strike was reported in the area, and they are getting reports of downed power lines.

Big picture view:

FOX 13 Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto says that strong winds could exceed 60 MPH in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

The storm cell prompted a tornado warning to be issued earlier in the evening in Pasco and Hernando counties.

Courtesy: Ollie Helsby. Photo taken in downtown St. Pete.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto says that there is a possibility of street flooding across the Tampa Bay area.

The storm is moving southwest.

7:51 p.m., Duke energy is reporting that customers are without power in several counties: Pasco has 657, Pinellas has 555, Polk has 774, and Highlands has 637.

FPL is reporting also that 305 customers in Manatee County are without power and Sarasota County has 33.

TECO currently has 6,499 customers without power.

The Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative has 1,321 customers affected throughout Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Polk and Sumter counties.