Man arrested in deadly shooting at Thonotosassa RV park: HCSO

A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead in Thonotosassa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

On June 29, shortly before midnight, deputies responded to the 9400 block of East Fowler Avenue, after reports that an argument led to a shooting at the Happy Traveler’s RV Resort.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the victim, Talando House, 23, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital Main, where he passed away later that morning.

During the investigation, detectives identified Malik Cook,19, as a suspect in the shooting.

On Thursday, Cook was arrested in Pasco County. He is currently being held in the Pasco County Jail, HCSO said.

What they're saying:

"This suspect may have believed he escaped accountability, but our detectives remained relentless," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "While nothing can undo this family’s loss, we hope this arrest provides some measure of comfort as the case moves forward."