Storms damage homes, flood streets, knock out power in parts of Tampa

Afternoon storms left a mess behind in Tampa, near Ybor City. Strong wind knocked down trees and some power lines.

In one spot along the roadway, a piece of metal roof was wrapped around a fire hydrant blocks away.

Nearby residents said they heard loud pops from a transformer nearby and then saw an orange flash.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the area, where power was knocked out for nearly 1,500 customers, according to the TECO power outage website.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ TECO outage map August 24 6 p.m.

Storms started in the area around 4 p.m. and intensified as they moved west, across Tampa Bay and into Pinellas County.