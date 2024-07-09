Tracking the Tropics: Beryl combs through U.S. as tropical depression after slamming Texas

Tropical Depression Beryl continues to weaken as it makes its way through the U.S. as a tropical depression after its third and final landfall on Monday.

Beryl struck the Texas coast as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning, leading to a reported three storm-related deaths and leaving over 2 million people without power at its peak.

READ: St. Pete ranked among America’s biggest ‘boomtowns,’ small businesses hope to stay at the heart of city

It's now on the tail end of its strength and should just bring heavy rain to areas it passes through in the lower and mid-Mississippi Valley on Tuesday. Rainfall and flash flood risk will eventually move into portions of the Northeast on Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Beryl initially formed in the Atlantic basin as the second named storm of the season before covering over 3,000 miles, making landfall three different times and becoming the earliest Category 4 and Category 5 hurricane on record in the Atlantic.

It caused at least 11 deaths as it combed through the Caribbean and Jamaica on its way to Texas. Warm water temperatures in the Atlantic lent to the hurricane's strength so early in the season.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said after Beryl eventually turns into a remnant low, the tropics might be quiet for the next week or so as Saharan dust blankets the Atlantic, keeping any tropical development from happening.