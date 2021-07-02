Tropical Storm Elsa information: Hernando County

Ongoing updates from Hernando County as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.

SANDBAGS:

Sand and sandbags will be available for Hernando County residents beginning Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the following locations. Residents must bring their own shovels. This self-serve sandbag site will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.

Linda Pedersen Park

6300 Shoal Line Boulevard

Spring Hill, FL 34609

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

SCHOOLS:

School is out for the summer. There are no changes to summer school schedules yet.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Hernando County EOC: http://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-a-e/emergency-management

ELSA LATEST:

Get updates on Elsa's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com