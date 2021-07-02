Tropical Storm Elsa information: Hernando County
Ongoing updates from Hernando County as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.
SANDBAGS:
Sand and sandbags will be available for Hernando County residents beginning Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the following locations. Residents must bring their own shovels. This self-serve sandbag site will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.
Linda Pedersen Park
6300 Shoal Line Boulevard
Spring Hill, FL 34609
EVACUATIONS:
No evacuations ordered.
CLOSINGS:
No closings have been reported yet.
SHELTERS:
No shelters have been opened.
SCHOOLS:
School is out for the summer. There are no changes to summer school schedules yet.
MORE INFORMATION:
You can get information directly from the Hernando County EOC: http://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-a-e/emergency-management
ELSA LATEST:
Get updates on Elsa's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com
Advertisement