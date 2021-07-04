Tropical Storm Elsa tracks toward Cuba; Florida could be next

Tropical Storm Elsa slowed down and weakened overnight, but forecasters are growing more confident that the storm will turn north and head up the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

As of late Sunday morning, Elsa had winds of 60 mph and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph as it slid between Jamaica and Haiti.

"It’s a ragged looking system, very disorganized," FOX 13’s Tony Sadiku offered.

Forecast models are coming into better agreement that Elsa will turn north on Monday, pass over Cuba, then head into the Florida Straits.

As confidence grows in the forecast track, there are still questions about how strong it will be. That depends on how much time Elsa spends over Cuba.

"If the core of the storm moves directly over Jamaica or Cuba, the small vortex would likely be very disrupted due to the mountainous islands," the official NHC forecast noted. "However, if the storm manages to pass between those islands today, some strengthening seems possible given the improved appearance in satellite images."

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for the Florida Keys, from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday in anticipation of the storm's impacts.

Elsa’s specific impacts on the Tampa Bay area will depend on its interaction with Cuba. Based on the current forecast track, Elsa will pass just west of Florida.

"That would put us on the east side; that typically means more active weather for us," Sadiku said.

Those impacts could come as early as Tuesday and would include tropical-storm-force wind gusts up to 39 mph along with 2 to 4 inches of rain.

However, even a slight difference in the track, a few miles west or east, could make a big difference in the specific impacts for the Bay Area.

