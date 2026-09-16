Cajun Surf & Turf Rigatoni

Why choose between steak, seafood, and pasta when celebrity Chef Jonathan Rodriguez shares how to have it all in one epic meal! Watch as he prepares juicy butter-basted ribeye steak, tender sautéed asparagus, and spicy blackened shrimp, all brought together in a rich Cajun Alfredo sauce with rigatoni pasta.

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Seared Steak

Ingredients

1 lb steak

sazón tropical

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

Directions

Allow steak to reach room temperature. Season both sides of steak with sazón tropical. Heat olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak to skillet and sear. Add butter to skillet and baste steak as it cooks. Remove steak from skillet and let rest before slicing.

Sautéed Garlic Asparagus

Ingredients

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces

salt

black pepper

Directions

Lower heat under skillet containing reserved steak drippings. Add minced garlic to skillet and cook gently without browning. Add asparagus to skillet. Season with salt and black pepper. Sauté 3–4 minutes until slightly crisp. Remove asparagus from skillet and set aside.

Blackened Shrimp & Cajun Cream Alfredo with Rigatoni

Ingredients

sea salt

1 tbsp olive oil

1 box rigatoni pasta

½ lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp minced garlic

1–2 tsp blackened seasoning

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup reserved pasta water

Directions

Bring large pot of water to rolling boil. Generously season water with sea salt and add olive oil. Add rigatoni pasta to pot and cook until al dente. Reserve ½ cup pasta water, then drain pasta. Cut shrimp into bite-size pieces. Heat skillet and add butter and minced garlic. Season shrimp with blackened seasoning, add to skillet, and flash cook 1–2 minutes per side until bright orange. Remove shrimp from skillet and set aside. Add remaining butter, minced garlic, and blackened seasoning to skillet. Pour in heavy cream and bring to gentle simmer. Add grated Parmesan cheese and stir until smooth and creamy. Add cooked rigatoni pasta, sautéed asparagus, seared steak, and blackened shrimp to skillet. Toss to coat in sauce, adding reserved pasta water as needed to loosen consistency. Plate pasta mixture and finish with additional grated Parmesan cheese.

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