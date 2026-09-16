Cajun Surf & Turf Rigatoni
Why choose between steak, seafood, and pasta when celebrity Chef Jonathan Rodriguez shares how to have it all in one epic meal! Watch as he prepares juicy butter-basted ribeye steak, tender sautéed asparagus, and spicy blackened shrimp, all brought together in a rich Cajun Alfredo sauce with rigatoni pasta.
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Seared Steak
Ingredients
- 1 lb steak
- sazón tropical
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp butter
Directions
- Allow steak to reach room temperature.
- Season both sides of steak with sazón tropical.
- Heat olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add steak to skillet and sear.
- Add butter to skillet and baste steak as it cooks.
- Remove steak from skillet and let rest before slicing.
Sautéed Garlic Asparagus
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces
- salt
- black pepper
Directions
- Lower heat under skillet containing reserved steak drippings.
- Add minced garlic to skillet and cook gently without browning.
- Add asparagus to skillet.
- Season with salt and black pepper.
- Sauté 3–4 minutes until slightly crisp.
- Remove asparagus from skillet and set aside.
Blackened Shrimp & Cajun Cream Alfredo with Rigatoni
Ingredients
- sea salt
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 box rigatoni pasta
- ½ lb shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 1–2 tsp blackened seasoning
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup reserved pasta water
Directions
- Bring large pot of water to rolling boil.
- Generously season water with sea salt and add olive oil.
- Add rigatoni pasta to pot and cook until al dente.
- Reserve ½ cup pasta water, then drain pasta.
- Cut shrimp into bite-size pieces.
- Heat skillet and add butter and minced garlic.
- Season shrimp with blackened seasoning, add to skillet, and flash cook 1–2 minutes per side until bright orange.
- Remove shrimp from skillet and set aside.
- Add remaining butter, minced garlic, and blackened seasoning to skillet.
- Pour in heavy cream and bring to gentle simmer.
- Add grated Parmesan cheese and stir until smooth and creamy.
- Add cooked rigatoni pasta, sautéed asparagus, seared steak, and blackened shrimp to skillet.
- Toss to coat in sauce, adding reserved pasta water as needed to loosen consistency.
- Plate pasta mixture and finish with additional grated Parmesan cheese.
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