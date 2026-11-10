Crunchy Chicken Tostadas & Street Corn

Chef Toni-Ann Cazares is back from Nachos Tacos Patio to cook up a crunchy, comforting Mexican feast featuring smoky Tinga chicken tostadas alongside skillet-charred street corn. Learn how simple grocery staples transform into tender shredded chicken enveloped in a chipotle-tomato sauce, paired with an easy esquites-style side topped with mayo, parmesan, and Tajín.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Place chicken breasts in large pot.

Add ½ white onion, peeled garlic cloves, salt, chicken bouillon, bay leaves, and enough water to cover chicken.

Bring to boil over medium-high heat, reduce to gentle simmer, and cook for 20–25 minutes until chicken reaches 165° F internally.

Remove chicken from pot, let cool slightly, and shred using two forks.

Remove cooked onion and garlic from broth and set aside; discard bay leaves.

Drop roma tomatoes into hot chicken cooking liquid and boil 5–8 minutes until softened.

Heat cooking oil in large pan over medium heat and sauté chopped onion for about 1 minute until soft.

Transfer softened tomatoes to blender along with reserved boiled onion, garlic, ½ cup reserved chicken broth, and chipotle peppers in adobo sauce.

Blend on high for 45 seconds until smooth red sauce forms.

Pour blended sauce into pan with cooked onions and bring to simmer.

Add shredded chicken to sauce and toss thoroughly to coat.

Simmer for 3–5 minutes until chicken is completely warmed through and sauce thickens.

Place crispy tostada shells on serving platter.

Spread generous scoop of sauced shredded chicken across each shell.