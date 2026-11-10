Crunchy Chicken Tostadas & Street Corn
Chef Toni-Ann Cazares is back from Nachos Tacos Patio to cook up a crunchy, comforting Mexican feast featuring smoky Tinga chicken tostadas alongside skillet-charred street corn. Learn how simple grocery staples transform into tender shredded chicken enveloped in a chipotle-tomato sauce, paired with an easy esquites-style side topped with mayo, parmesan, and Tajín.
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Tinga Chicken Tostadas
Ingredients
- 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ½ white onion
- 3 peeled garlic cloves
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp chicken bouillon
- 2 bay leaves
- water to cover chicken
- 3 roma tomatoes
- 2 tbsp cooking oil
- ¼ white onion, chopped
- ½ cup reserved chicken broth
- 2–3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- crispy corn tostada shells
- 1 cup shredded lettuce
- ½ cup mexican crema or sour cream
- ½ cup crumbled queso fresco
Directions
- Place chicken breasts in large pot.
- Add ½ white onion, peeled garlic cloves, salt, chicken bouillon, bay leaves, and enough water to cover chicken.
- Bring to boil over medium-high heat, reduce to gentle simmer, and cook for 20–25 minutes until chicken reaches 165° F internally.
- Remove chicken from pot, let cool slightly, and shred using two forks.
- Remove cooked onion and garlic from broth and set aside; discard bay leaves.
- Drop roma tomatoes into hot chicken cooking liquid and boil 5–8 minutes until softened.
- Heat cooking oil in large pan over medium heat and sauté chopped onion for about 1 minute until soft.
- Transfer softened tomatoes to blender along with reserved boiled onion, garlic, ½ cup reserved chicken broth, and chipotle peppers in adobo sauce.
- Blend on high for 45 seconds until smooth red sauce forms.
- Pour blended sauce into pan with cooked onions and bring to simmer.
- Add shredded chicken to sauce and toss thoroughly to coat.
- Simmer for 3–5 minutes until chicken is completely warmed through and sauce thickens.
- Place crispy tostada shells on serving platter.
- Spread generous scoop of sauced shredded chicken across each shell.
- Top with shredded lettuce, drizzle with mexican crema, and finish with crumbled queso fresco.
Quick Charred Mexican Street Corn (Esquites)
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp cooking oil
- 1 can whole kernel sweet corn, drained
- 2 tbsp mayonnaise
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp Tajín seasoning
Directions
- Heat cooking oil in skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add drained sweet corn and sear for 2–5 minutes until kernels get browned char.
- Transfer warm charred corn to mixing bowl.
- Stir in mayonnaise until corn is well coated.
- Fold in parmesan cheese until melted and evenly distributed.
- Dust with Tajín seasoning and serve immediately alongside tostadas.
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