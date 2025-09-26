Dinner DeeAs Brunch Recipe: Chef Jeff’s Brunch Burger

All this week we've been bringing you brunch ideas, and we're wrapping things up today with a hangover cure in a bun — my Brunch Burger with Maple Dijon Drizzle. It's worth staggering out of bed late for! Plus, how about a 'hair of the dog' idea: a delicious drink to wash it down with.

Chef Jeff’s Brunch Burger

Ingredients

2 store-bought frozen hash brown patties (rectangular or round)

½ lb ground beef

½ lb ground breakfast sausage

1 tsp maple syrup

½ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp oil or butter (for cooking)

2 slices cheddar or american cheese

2 eggs

salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp maple syrup

2 hamburger buns

crispy bacon strips (optional)

Directions

Cook frozen hash brown patties according to package instructions (pan-fry, oven, or air fryer) until golden and crispy, set aside. In bowl, mix ground beef, breakfast sausage, 1 tsp maple syrup, pepper, and garlic powder. Form into 2 patties and press a small indentation in center of each. Heat oil or butter in skillet over medium heat. Cook patties for 4–5 minutes per side, or until fully cooked. Top each with slice of cheese and cover briefly to melt. In same skillet, crack in eggs and fry until whites are set and yolks are still runny. Season with salt and pepper. In small bowl, whisk together mayo, Dijon mustard, and maple syrup. Assemble burger starting with bottom bun, then layer with crispy hash brown, maple dijon drizzle, sausage-beef patty with melted cheese, fried egg, and optional bacon. Top with top bun and serve immediately.

Chef Jeff's Pro Tips

Use round hash brown patties to fit burger buns or cut rectangular ones in half.

Toast the buns in the pan for extra flavor and structure.

Great as a brunch showstopper, hangover cure, or breakfast-for-dinner hit.

White Cava Sangria

Ingredients

2 oranges

2 limes

1 ½ oz brandy

1 ½ oz Grand Marnier

handful fresh mint

1 can Sprite (about 12 oz), chilled

1 bottle Cava (or any sparkling white wine), chilled

ice

Directions

Thinly slice 1 orange and 1 lime into rounds or half-moons for presentation. Juice other orange and lime into a large pitcher. Add brandy, Grand Marnier, and sliced citrus. Lightly muddle mint leaves in your hands to release oils and drop them in. Pour in can of Sprite and gently stir. Slowly add chilled Cava to mixture. Stir gently to combine so as not to lose bubbles. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to let flavors meld (optional but ideal).

Serve over ice in glasses garnished with a sprig of fresh mint and a slice of citrus.

