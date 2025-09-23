Dinner DeeAs Brunch Week recipes: ‘Enfrijoladas’, Rolled Egg ‘Taquitos’

Our brunch week continues with recipes for 'Enfrijoladas'—made with tortillas, chorizo, eggs and a simple sauce. Plus, keep the 'huevos' on hand for rolled eggs in salsa. These beautiful brunch ideas are brought to us by Chef René Valenzuela, founder of Taco Bus, now running René's Mexican Kitchen in Ybor City.

‘Enfrijoladas’ filled with Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo and Cheese

Ingredients

1 ½ cups cooked bayo beans (or pintos, or black), drained

¼ cup chipotle chilies adobados, from a can

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup chicken broth

¼ cup white onion, diced

salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

12 oz chorizo (Mexican crumbled sausage)

½ cup white onion, diced

1 serrano pepper, finely diced

½ garlic clove, minced

1 cup diced tomato

7 eggs

12 tortillas

butter and oil (if needed)

1 cup queso fresco, crumbled

½ white onion, sliced in rings

3 tbsp cilantro, chopped

Directions

In blender, liquify sauce ingredients: bayo beans, chipotle chilies, sour cream and chicken broth. Season with salt to taste. Reserve and keep warm. In hot pan, add oil and cook chorizo at medium heat until cooked through. Take chorizo out of pan, drain and reserve, keeping warm. Keep rendered fat from chorizo in pan to make eggs. Using reserved fat, fry onions, serrano, garlic and tomatoes over medium heat until color changes. Season to taste with salt. Add beaten eggs and scramble. Note: add butter and oil if needed, as sometimes chorizo does not render enough fat. On different pan, lightly fry tortillas in oil to make pliable. Fill tortillas with filling. Roll, and set on platter or individual plates. Top generously with bean sauce. Finish with cheese and chorizo on top, drizzle with cream, adding onion rings if desired. Finally, sprinkle with chopped cilantro for color.

Rolled Eggs ‘Taquitos’ in Salsa (Huevo Enrollados en Salsilla)

Ingredients

2 guajillo chilies

1 casacabel chile

3 tomatoes, quartered

1 jalapeño chile (preferably red), roughly chopped

10 oz onion, roughly chopped

2 tbsp fresh (or dry) oregano

1 garlic clove

salt to taste

4 tbsp corn, or other oil

8 fresh eggs, beaten

bolillo, telera or cuban bread

refried beans

Directions

Simmer guajillo chile, casacabel chile, tomatoes, jalapeño chile, onion, oregano, and garlic clove in enough water to cover for 20 minutes. In a blender, liquify to make salsa. Pass through colander, then season with salt to taste. In a pan, heat 2 tbsp of oil. When smoking, add all of salsa at once, lower heat and simmer while preparing egg rolls. In a skillet or comal, add 2 tbsp of oil and heat up. Add beaten eggs and tilt skillet to cover and make ¼ inch thick layer of egg. Sprinkle with salt and let cook slowly — do not flip. When almost cooked, roll eggs to form ‘taquitos’ (see video above). Keep in skillet until center is cooked as desired. Place on platter, adding salsa on top. Serve with side of toasted bread and refried beans.

