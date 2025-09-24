Dinner DeeAs Brunch Week recipes: Tampeño Brunch Patty Melt

Brunch Week hits humpday with another idea worth sleeping in for, this time from Chef John LoScalzo. He runs LOKO Cuisine, which runs popular popups at breweries across the bay area. Chef John is using his local knowledge to bring us a local idea — his Tampeño Brunch Patty Melt, with a beef and chorizo patty, mojo onions, fried egg and melty Swiss cheese on butter-toasted Cuban bread.

Tampeño Brunch Patty Melt

A classic diner sandwich that’s ‘brunchified’ and infused with Latin flavors. Beef and chorizo patty, mojo onions, fried egg, melty Swiss cheese on butter-toasted Cuban bread.

Ingredients

Patty Melt

8 oz ground beef

8 oz fresh ground chorizo or fresh chorizo sausage removed from casing

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

3 tbsp butter

2 tbsp olive or avocado oil

1 large onion, sliced

¼ cup store bought mojo marinade

2 eggs

2 pieces of Cuban bread about the same size as burger

4 slices of Swiss Cheese

1 tsp Sazon Complete seasoning

Burger Sauce

3 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp ketchup

1 tsp yellow mustard

1 tsp pickle relish

1 tsp white wine vinegar

Hash Browns with Spicy Sofrito Ketchup

4 hashbrown patties

2 tsp Sazon Complete seasoning

½ cup ketchup

2 tbsp store-bought sofrito

1 tbsp sriracha or hot sauce of choice.

Directions

Make sauces first so flavors have time to marry. Make burger sauce: in small bowl whisk together mayo, ketchup, mustard, relish, and vinegar. Set aside. Make spicy sofrito ketchup: in bowl whisk together ketchup, sofrito, and sriracha and dash of Sazon Complete. Set aside. Cook 4 hash brown patties according to package instructions and when done sprinkle with Sazon Complete. Add oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until translucent and slightly browned, 5–7 minutes. Add mojo and simmer for another 2–4 minutes. Transfer onions to bowl, set aside. Gently mix ground beef and chorizo in bowl—don’t overwork. Form 2 patties and make indentation in center of each patty with thumb to help keep flat while cooking. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Sear burgers for 3–4 minutes per side until cooked through with internal temperature of 165 °F. Place burger on plate to rest. Add 1 teaspoon of oil to burger pan over medium heat and fry eggs to liking (runny or hard yolk) Cut Cuban bread about size of burger and slice in half to open. Spread 1 teaspoon of butter on outside of each slice of bread. Place 2 pieces of bread butter-side down in skillet over medium heat. Spread 1 tablespoon of burger sauce on inside of bread. Top each piece of bread with ⅓ of onions and 1 slice of cheese, 1 fried egg, 1 patty, second slice of cheese, and other piece of bread butter-side up. Cook bread until golden brown and cheese starts to melt, 2–3 minutes, making sure to press down on bread with spatula. Flip each sandwich over and cook an additional 2–3 minutes, making sure to slightly press down on bread with spatula.

Enjoy for a weekend breakfast or brunch with a bold Bloody Mary, bubbly mimosa, or cold beer. Cheers!

Pro Tip: This sandwich is a blank canvas. Try using ground Italian sausage, grilled onion and peppers and provolone, or ground chicken with sharp cheddar and kimchee with gochujang mayo, or even ground lamb with oregano grilled onions, feta, and tzatziki.

