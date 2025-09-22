Dinner DeeAs Brunch Week recipes: Vegetable Frittata, French Toast Casserole

All this week we're bringing you brunch ideas. Today we have sweet and savory covered as we make a Vegetable Frittata that leans on leftovers as ingredients, and grab your maple syrup as we're also doing a French Toast Casserole. Both these recipes were shared by Chef Sean Ragan, with the JW Marriott in Tampa.

Vegetable Frittata

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large leek (white part only), chopped

1½ cups green zucchini, sliced

1½ cups asparagus pieces

1 cup baby spinach, chopped

1½ cups cooked potatoes, sliced

kosher salt

ground black pepper

12 large eggs

½ cup heavy whipping cream

4 oz crumbled goat cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Heat olive oil in a heavy 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Cook leek in hot oil stirring occasionally, until leeks soften and start to turn translucent, 5–6 minutes. Add zucchini and cook until tender and pale green, about 5 minutes. Add asparagus and cook until bright green, about 1 minute. Add spinach and cook until wilted, about 1 minute. Stir in cooked potatoes and heat through, about 5 minutes. Season with salt & pepper. Crack eggs into bowl; add heavy cream and whisk until well combined. Season with salt & pepper. Pour eggs over vegetables in skillet over medium heat. Add 3 oz goat cheese; stir lightly until evenly distributed. Remove from heat. Bake in preheated oven until eggs are set, 12–15 minutes. When nearly set, turn on oven broiler. Broil frittata until top browns, 1–2 minutes. Remove from oven. Top with remaining 1 oz goat cheese. Cool slightly; serve warm.

French Toast Casserole

Ingredients

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup unsalted butter

butter or cooking spray, for greasing

2 cups heavy cream

6 large eggs

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

1 loaf french bread (approx 8oz), cut into bite-sized pieces

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Gather all ingredients and grease 9x13-inch baking dish. Stir brown sugar and butter together in saucepan over medium-low heat until butter is melted and sugar has dissolved, 2–4 minutes. Pour butter-brown sugar mixture into prepared baking dish. Whisk heavy cream, eggs, vanilla and cinnamon together in bowl until well combined. In another bowl, pour custard over bread pieces, pressing bread down with spatula so bread absorbs liquid. Pour bread & custard mixture into baking dish. Bake in preheated oven until casserole is browned and bubbling, about 40 minutes, covering with aluminum foil at any point if top is browning too much. Cut into squares; serve with some caramel from bottom of pan spooned on top.

