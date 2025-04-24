Dinner DeeAs Dessert Week recipe: French Flan Pâtissier

Chef Philippe Monnet is our guest - he ran bakeries in Lyon, France for 20 years and recently opened French Bakery And Bistro Voila Merci in Indian Shores. Chef Philippe has traveled to 27 countries teaching aspiring bakers and now he's here to teach us how to make the iconic French Flan Pâtissier, a custard tart which every bakery in France has on offer.

Ingredients

Pastry

250g (2 cups) all-purpose flour

125g (½ cup + 1 tbsp) unsalted butter, softened

100g (½ cup) sugar

1 large egg

¼ tsp salt

1-2 tbsp cold water (if needed)

Custard Filling

500ml (2 cups) whole milk

4 large eggs

100g (½ cup) sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

30g (2 tbsp) cornstarch

Directions

Make pastry: in bowl, mix flour, sugar, and ¼ tsp salt add softened butter and mix until crumbly Add egg and mix until dough comes together, if too dry, add cold water Wrap dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes Prepare Custard Filling: in saucepan, heat milk over medium heat until warm (not boiling) In bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, cornstarch, and vanilla extract until smooth Slowly pour warm milk into egg mixture while whisking continuously to temper eggs Return mixture to saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened, then remove from heat and let cool slightly Assemble Flan: preheat oven to 350° F Roll out pastry on floured surface and fit into tart pan, then prick pastry base with fork Pour custard filling into pastry shell Bake in preheated oven for 30–35 minutes, or until custard is set and top is lightly golden Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate before serving

