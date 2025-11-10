Dinner DeeAs recipe: Glazed Pork Chops

Our guest today has a new way to prepare a pork chop, with a fig glaze, mashed potatoes and some sautéed spinach. This idea for dinner comes from Chef Jeffrey Schlissel, and his book ‘Craveable Obsessed: Journals of a Food Addicted Chef’, which can be ordered online here or at Amazon.

Glazed Pork Chops

I came up with this one on the fly. I love figs and thought this recipe would work. I wanted to sweeten the flavor profile, so I went with fig. I never in my life thought this was going to be such a hit.

Ingredients

1 center-cut pork loin chop, about 2-inches thick

1 tbsp fig jam

1 tsp sweet chili sauce

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the fig jam and sweet chili sauce. Use a whisk or spatula to mix the ingredients until well combined. Set aside. Season the pork chop with salt and pepper or your preferred seasoning blend. Heat a skillet or grill over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the seasoned pork chop. Cook the pork chop until its internal temperature reaches about 130° F, which is medium-rare. Depending on the thickness of the chop, this usually takes about 5 to 7 minutes per side. Spoon the fig glaze over the top as the pork chop nears the desired temperature. Once the pork chop reaches an internal temperature of 130° F, remove it from the heat and let it rest for about 10 minutes. During this resting period, the internal temperature will rise to around 140° F, resulting in a perfectly cooked pork chop. After resting, transfer the fig-glazed pork chop to a serving plate. Serve immediately, and enjoy this delicious dish's sweet and savory flavors.

Feel free to adjust the amount of fig jam and sweet chili sauce according to your preferences. You can also add a dash of soy sauce or balsamic vinegar for extra depth of flavor.

This fig glaze can also be used on other cuts of pork or even chicken for a flavorful twist.

Pommes Purée

Ingredients

1½ lb Dutch Blue potatoes (Melissa’s), whole, unpeeled

½–¾ cup heavy cream, warmed

4–5 tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature, cut into pieces

kosher salt, to taste

optional: 2–3 drops fresh lemon juice (to brighten)

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F. Wash and dry the potatoes. Place on a baking sheet and roast whole for 45–60 minutes, or until fork-tender. Remove from oven and let cool slightly until manageable. Peel the potatoes, discarding the skins. Pass the peeled potatoes through a ricer or food mill into a mixing bowl for the smoothest, fluffiest texture. Gradually add the warm cream, folding gently with a spatula until incorporated. Stir in the butter piece by piece until fully melted and combined. Do not overwork the potatoes, as this can cause gumminess. Season with kosher salt to taste. Optional: add a few drops of lemon juice for brightness and to help maintain color. For an ultra-silky finish, pass the purée through a fine mesh strainer.

Roast, don’t boil, for the best color and flavor retention.

Serve with rich braised dishes, roasted chicken, or as an elegant bed for fish or beef.

Garnish ideas: chive blossoms, crisp shallots, or a drizzle of brown butter.

Sautéed Spinach with Garlic

Ingredients

1 lb fresh spinach leaves, washed and stems trimmed

2–3 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

2 tbsp olive oil (plus a bit more as needed)

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add spinach and blanch for 30 seconds until just wilted and bright green. Drain immediately and shock in ice water to halt cooking. Squeeze out excess moisture and set aside. Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add garlic cloves and sauté until fragrant and golden, about 1–2 minutes. Add blanched spinach and toss to coat with oil and garlic. Sauté for 1–2 minutes until warmed through. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Remove garlic cloves before serving (optional), or leave in for a rustic presentation.

Blanching first maintains the spinach’s color and gives a tender texture. Adjust olive oil quantity as needed for desired richness.

