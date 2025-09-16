Dinner DeeAs recipe: Quick Cajun Gumbo

We make a great gumbo that cooks up quick, to take your Tuesday from Mardi Blah to Mardi Gras! Chef Nate Tims is our Gumbo Guide. He cooks up killer Cajun cuisine at The Fat Raccoon Eatery, his food truck operating out of Palmetto. Chef Nate is not only a proud veteran, but proud of his menu of authentic étouffée, po'boys and gumbo.

Click here for a printable version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a question or a recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1p on Fox 13 Tampa Bay and 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando.

Ingredients

1½ oz lard

1½ oz duck fat

3 oz flour

3 cups parboiled rice

3 cups water

2 tbsp salt

½ tbsp lard, for sausage

4 andouille sausage

cajun seasoning

6 chicken thighs

10 oz onion

5 oz bell peppers

4 oz celery

1½ oz garlic

⅛ cup green onion

1/16 cup parsley

5 sticks thyme

1 bay leaf

3 tbsp paprika

3 tbsp blackening seasoning

80 oz water

¼ cup chicken base

3 oz Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp hot sauce

Directions

In pan, add 1½ oz lard, let melt then add duck fat and 3 oz flour to make roux. In Instapot, add rice, 3 cups water and 2 tbsp salt. Cook for 8 minutes on manual setting (not rice setting) then let steam for 15 minutes when done. Slice andouille down middle, then dice. In large pot, add ½ tbsp lard. Sauté andouille for about 2 minutes, then remove from pan. Season chicken thighs with cajun seasoning. Add chicken thighs, sauté 3–4 minutes per side to get color and get to temperature. Remove chicken. Add onion, bell peppers, and celery. Once cooked down, add garlic. Add half of parsley, thyme, bay leaf, paprika, blackening seasoning, and half of green onions. Add chicken base and water. Bring to light boil, add hot sauce and Worcestershire. Time can vary depending on how strong burners are. Usually 5–6 minutes. Dice chicken thighs while this is coming to temperature. Then, add roux and bring back to simmer for 1-2 minutes. Then, add back chicken and sausage. Cook 2–3 minutes. Plate: add rice in bowl, put gumbo on top, and garnish with remaining parsley and green onions.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.