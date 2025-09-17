Dinner DeeAs recipe: Steak with Bacon Farofa & Mushrooms

It's a return visit from Rachel Sanchez & Julio Figueredo, also known as The Fiery Cooks on Instagram, they're a married couple from Florida competing against other duos in the latest season of MasterChef. They've now made it to the Grand Finale which airs tonight on Fox. They're sharing a recipe for one of the dishes they made earlier in the season: Steak with Chimichurri Sauce, Bacon ‘Farofa’ & Sautéed Mushrooms.

Steak

Ingredients

2 (8–10 oz) ribeye, picanha, or filet mignon steak

salt & black pepper to taste

1 stick unsalted butter (½ cup)

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

4–6 garlic cloves

small bunch thyme & rosemary

Directions

Season both sides of steak with salt & black pepper. Sear both sides in saute pan on high / medium-high heat. Add butter, oil, garlic and herbs. Baste steak until cooked mid-rare, roughly 8 minutes.

Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup parsley

½ cup fresh oregano

5 garlic cloves

1 tbsp sea salt

1 cup hot water

2 tbsp paprika

¼ cup red wine vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

salt & black pepper to taste

Directions

Make a brine with salt, hot water and oregano. Stir, then let cool. Finely chop herbs and garlic. Combine in bowl with paprika. Add vinegar, oil, and cooled brine. Stir or shake until all combined. Adjust seasoning as desired with salt & pepper.

Bacon ‘Farofa’

Ingredients

¼ cup parsley

2 garlic cloves

2 cups bacon

¼ cup unsalted butter

2 cups yucca / cassava flour (breadcrumbs can be substituted)

salt & black pepper to taste

Directions

Finely chop parsley and garlic and set aside. In sauté pan cook bacon until crispy. Remove from pan and place on paper towel. Leave remaining fat in pan. Add butter to bacon fat and heat until melted. Add garlic and cook until fragrant — about 1 minute. Add yuca flour (or breadcrumbs). Cook, stirring constantly until golden brown. Finish with diced bacon, parsley, and salt and pepper.

Braised Mushrooms

Ingredients

4 cups mushrooms (shiitake, portobello, porcini, oyster, button, or crimini)

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

white wine

¼ cup beef stock or broth

salt & black pepper to taste

Directions

Quarter mushrooms and set aside. In sauté pan over medium-high heat, add oil & mushrooms. Cook for about 2min. Add white wine to deglaze pan. Add beef stock. Cover with lid and let cook until liquid is reduced by half. Season with salt and pepper.

