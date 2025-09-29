Dinner DeeAs recipes: Fritto Misto, Vegan Pasta Primavera

Today we're joined again by Chef Benjamin Clark from Olivia. He has a custom-made menu that's just right for anyone with a restricted diet — whether it's you, your family or your guests. He has celiac-safe seafood in a ‘Fritto Misto’ plus a Vegan Pasta Primavera that's also celiac safe and gluten-free.

If you make them, send us a photo and let us know how they turned out!

Fritto Misto (Celiac Safe, Gluten Free Version)

This recipe is a start for any home cook: the types of seafood, along with the ratios may be adjusted to the liking of everyone. Want to add scallops? Sure! Don’t like fish? Eliminate it! This recipe can be customized, and still be enjoyed by someone who cannot ingest Gluten.

Ingredients

4 cups Caputo Brand Gluten Free 00 Pasta Flour

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp white pepper

1 tsp cayenne pepper

oil for frying (avocado, sunflower, canola, or vegetable)

5 oz firm white fish (sea bass, halibut, etc.)

4 oz calamari

1-2 whole shrimp, peeled and deveined

1-2 scallop

1 tbsp pickled Fresno chilis

1 tsp minced parsley

salt and pepper

4 fl oz pomodoro sauce

wedges or halves of fresh or grilled lemon

spicy aioli (optional)

Directions

Prepare seafood into pieces similar size to ensure even cooking. Cut calamari body into rings, approx. ¾ inch thick. Keep tentacles intact, cutting extremely larger pieces in half. Dice fish into 1" pieces. Cut shrimp along back vein in half. Cut scallop in half along middle circumference. In a mixing bowl, add Caputo Gluten Free 00 Flour, salt, white pepper, cayenne pepper, and granulated garlic. Mix with a whisk to evenly distribute all dry ingredients. In a thick-bottomed pot, heat oil to 350° F, using a thermometer in oil to regulate temperature. Use a vessel large enough so oil is only filled up halfway to avoid overflow once seafood is added. Take all pieces of seafood and dredge them in dry ingredient flour mixture. Make sure pieces are thoroughly coated. Place a sifter in bowl, place coated seafood into sifter, shaking off excess flour using sifter. Submerge dusted pieces of seafood into hot oil and deep fry for 90 seconds, taking care to be safe to avoid splattering oil. Remove seafood from fryer and place on paper towel-lined sheet tray to absorb any excess oil. Lightly season fritto misto with salt and pepper while tossing in bowl with pickled chilis and parsley. Plate fritto misto, making sure to top seafood pieces with excess chilis and parsley from bowl. Garnish dish with grilled lemon wedges, along with pomodoro- or your favorite flavor spicy aioli.

Vegan Pasta Primavera

This pasta dish is vegan, dairy free and gluten-free/celiac safe. It is rare to find Italian pasta dishes that can accommodate major food allergies, especially vegan/gluten-free options. This is a dish that we serve at OLIVIA for our Vegan guests; the pasta that we use is also the only pasta in our restaurant that does not include egg, being vegan as well. Again, this dish can be modified using any vegetables you would like. Also, you can save vegetable scraps when prepping and cutting vegetables at home to create a flavorful stock to use not only in this dish, but other soups and sauces as well.

Ingredients

2 oz romanesco

2 fl oz vegetable stock

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp minced garlic

½ tsp crushed red pepper

2 oz baby zucchini

4 quartered artichoke hearts

2 oz roasted piquillo peppers, julienned

2 oz roasted grape tomatoes

1 tsp basil

1 oz nutritional yeast

1 fl oz pomodoro sauce

gluten free/vegan pasta

1 fresh basil sprig

1 tsp capers, nonpareils

lemon wedges

Directions

Cut romanesco into manageable, bite size pieces, then blanch in vegetable stock for 2 minutes and into an ice bath to shock and stop cooking. Heat wide sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add olive oil to sauté pan, and heat oil before adding minced garlic and crushed red pepper. Sauté for 30 seconds to infuse oil with flavor pepper and garlic, then add blanched romanesco. Add zucchini, then artichoke hearts, then piquillo peppers. Add vegetable stock. As stock boils and begins to reduce, add roasted tomatoes and chiffonade basil. Sprinkle in nutritional yeast to distribute evenly, then add pomodoro and begin to toss to combine ingredients and flavors. While sauce is being created, cook gluten-free/vegan pasta to al dente according to directions. Add pasta to sauce and cook together for 1 minute to reduce sauce to final consistency and incorporate to coat. Plate pasta in bowl and garnish with basil sprigs, capers and lemon wedges.

