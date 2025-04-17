Dinner DeeAs recipes: Mushroom Bolognese, Vegan Whipped Ricotta

Our guest today is Max Blowers from restaurant Good Intentions in St Pete, where everything is "100% vegan" and they say "nothing is off limits when it comes to the creativity of our dishes." Max is making what he describes as "great entry points into vegan cooking", both of which he says often win over skeptics of vegan food.

Vegan Whipped Ricotta

Ingredients

1 package (14 oz) extra firm tofu

4 pieces roasted garlic

1 tsp salt

½ tsp cracked black pepper

1 tbsp lemon juice

¼ tsp lemon zest

2 tbsp soy milk

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Combine all ingredients in stand mixer with whisk attachment or food processor. Blend until smooth and creamy. Serve with toast, crackers, or vegetables.

Mushroom Bolognese

Ingredients

2 tsp fennel seeds

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

2 (8-oz) packages cremini mushrooms

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, quartered

1 large carrot, cut into large chunks

¼ cup tomato paste

6 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1 tbsp chopped rosemary

½ cup red wine (or substitute with vegetable broth)

1 (15-oz) can crushed tomatoes

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cracked black pepper

½ cup finely chopped walnuts

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp light brown sugar

1 lb box bucatini pasta (or substitute with spaghetti)

vegan Parmesan (for garnish)

Directions

Toast fennel seeds and pepper flakes in skillet over medium heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to food processor. Add mushrooms to food processor with spices and pulse 3–5 times until finely chopped. Transfer mixture to bowl and set aside. Add onion and carrot to food processor and pulse 5–6 times until finely chopped. Heat olive oil in large high-sided sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add mushroom mixture, onion, and carrots; cook until soft, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and clear space in center of pan. Add tomato paste, garlic, and rosemary; cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Stir in wine to deglaze and cook for 2 minutes, until most alcohol evaporates. Stir everything to combine. Add crushed tomatoes, salt, pepper, walnuts, soy sauce, and light brown sugar; stir well. Gently simmer sauce, partially covered, for about 5 minutes while preparing pasta. Cook pasta in large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Using tongs, transfer pasta to pot with bolognese. Add 1 cup pasta cooking liquid and toss continuously until sauce begins clinging to noodles, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Top with vegan Parmesan and a dollop of whipped ricotta (optional).

