Dinner DeeAs recipes: Quick & Easy Poutine

Eric Primeau runs a food truck called Florida Poutine. Originally from Montreal, he left a life in I.T. to move to Florida and embark on a change of career, and is sharing his skills with us today as we make authentic Poutine Gravy, plus his weeknight chili, which he says is "perfect for chili cheese fries" and quick.

Weeknight Chili

Absolutely perfect for chili cheese fries & when you don’t have 2 hours to simmer your chili

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil (divided)

½ tsp minced garlic or ½ tsp garlic powder

½ medium onion, diced and minced

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 lb ground beef

2 tsp salt (divided)

1 tsp oregano

24 oz can crushed tomatoes

1 tsp beef broth concentrate

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

3 tbsp water

1 tsp hot sauce + ½ tsp extra cumin (optional)

Directions

Sauté Aromatics: in medium pot over medium heat, add 1 tsbp olive oil and garlic. Sauté for 1 minute, without browning. Add remaining 1 tbsp olive oil and diced onion. Sauté until softened and slightly translucent. Mix in tomato paste, cook for about 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add ground beef, 1 tsp salt, and oregano. Brown meat and stir until fully cooked. Stir in crushed tomatoes, beef broth concentrate, cumin, remaining 1 tsp salt, chili powder, and water. Add hot sauce and extra cumin for kick, if desired. Stir on medium-high until starting to bubble. Lower heat to medium and stir for another 3–5 minutes. When chili has thick, pourable consistency (not soupy or cakey), remove from heat. Let sit a few minutes, then give final stir & serve. This recipe works great for chili dogs as well.

Poutine Gravy

Poutine Gravy traditionally consists of half beef and half chicken gravy. This recipe can be modified by replacing beef and chicken with other options like pork and turkey, for example.

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 cup warm water

½ tsp beef broth concentrate

½ tsp chicken broth concentrate

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp ketchup

⅛ tsp garlic powder

⅛ tsp onion powder

⅛ tsp black pepper

2–3 drops hot sauce (optional)

Directions

In cup with warm water, combine beef broth concentrate, chicken broth concentrate, paprika, ketchup, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and optional hot sauce. Mix well, set aside. Make roux: melt butter in saucepan over medium-high heat. Once butter is melted, add flour and whisk together to form paste (roux). Whisking constantly, cook roux for 4–5 minutes, or until mixture darkens to medium caramel color. Carefully pour about ⅓ of prepared liquid mixture into roux while whisking vigorously. Be cautious of steam. Slowly add remaining liquid mixture to saucepan, continuing to whisk constantly to prevent lumps. Continue to cook, whisking, until gravy thickens and begins to bubble. Once bubbling and thickened, turn off burner and let gravy rest for a minute. Whisk gravy again. Check for desired consistency and taste. Serve warm over fries and cheese curds.

Eric's notes: "Some may find this sauce a bit salty. When combined with fries and squeaky cheese curds, it often balances out perfectly. Alternatively, to reduce saltiness, you can decrease the chicken broth concentrate to ⅓ tsp."

