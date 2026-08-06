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Fast & Flavorful: Cast-Iron Steak & Potatoes

By Chad Ward
FOX 13 News
Dinner DeeAs
Published August 6, 2026 12:00 PM EDT
Published August 6, 2026 12:00 PM EDT
Fast & Flavorful: Cast-Iron Steak & Potatoes | Dinner DeeAs
Fast & Flavorful: Cast-Iron Steak & Potatoes | Dinner DeeAs

Fast & Flavorful: Cast-Iron Steak & Potatoes | Dinner DeeAs

Bring the steakhouse experience right to your kitchen with a champion pitmaster, as he shares his ultimate fast-and-easy weeknight dinner.

Bring the steakhouse experience right to your kitchen with champion Pitmaster Chad Ward of Whiskey Bent BBQ as he shares his ultimate fast-and-easy weeknight dinner. Watch as he turns top sirloin into juicy, garlic-butter seared steak bites paired alongside crispy, cheddar-and-bacon loaded smashed potatoes and a zesty homemade horseradish cream sauce. You'll learn smart time-saving tricks like micro-steaming baby potatoes and rendered beef tallow secrets to achieve maximum flavor in under 45 minutes. 

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Loaded Smashed Potatoes

Ingredients

  • 4 slices bacon, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp beef tallow or oil
  • 1½ lb baby Yukon gold or red potatoes
  • 2 tbsp water
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 1 tbsp Whiskey Bent BBQ "The Fix" seasoning (available here) or preferred seasoning
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 2 green onions, sliced
  • ½ cup sour cream

Directions

  1. Add finely chopped bacon to pan with beef tallow and cook until browned, pulling just before desired crispness. Set cooked bacon aside.
  2. Place baby potatoes in microwave-safe bowl with water. Cover bowl and microwave 7–9 minutes until fork-tender.
  3. Coat sheet pan or oven-safe skillet with oil or tallow. Transfer microwave-steamed potatoes to sheet pan and smash each potato to about ½-inch thickness.
  4. Drizzle smashed potatoes with oil and season evenly.
  5. Roast in oven at 450° F for 15–18 minutes until edges are golden and crisp.
  6. Remove sheet pan from oven, top smashed potatoes with cooked bacon, and cover with shredded cheddar cheese.
  7. Return sheet pan to oven and bake at 450° F for 2–3 minutes until cheese is fully melted.
  8. Finish loaded potatoes with dollops of sour cream and sliced green onions before serving.

Garlic-Butter Steak Bites

Ingredients

  • 1½ lb top sirloin steak (or strip steak/tenderloin)
  • 1½ tbsp Whiskey Bent BBQ "The Rocks" seasoning (available here) or preferred seasoning
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 tbsp butter
  • 1 tbsp chopped parsley

Directions

  1. Cut steak into 1- to 1½-inch pieces, pat dry, and season thoroughly.
  2. Heat cast-iron skillet over high heat and add oil.
  3. Add steak pieces to hot skillet in batches to avoid overcrowding pan, and sear for approximately 2 minutes per side.
  4. Reduce heat under skillet, then add Worcestershire sauce, minced garlic, and butter.
  5. Toss seared steak bites in melted garlic butter for 30–60 seconds, then remove skillet from heat.
  6. Transfer steak bites to serving plate, pour pan drippings over top, and garnish with chopped parsley.

Quick Horseradish Cream Sauce

Ingredients

  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tbsp prepared horseradish
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • salt to taste
  • pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Add sour cream, Worcestershire sauce, prepared horseradish, and Dijon mustard to mixing bowl.
  2. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Whisk ingredients together until smooth and fully combined.
  4. Drizzle over plated steak bites or serve on side as dipping sauce.

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