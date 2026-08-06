Fast & Flavorful: Cast-Iron Steak & Potatoes
Bring the steakhouse experience right to your kitchen with champion Pitmaster Chad Ward of Whiskey Bent BBQ as he shares his ultimate fast-and-easy weeknight dinner. Watch as he turns top sirloin into juicy, garlic-butter seared steak bites paired alongside crispy, cheddar-and-bacon loaded smashed potatoes and a zesty homemade horseradish cream sauce. You'll learn smart time-saving tricks like micro-steaming baby potatoes and rendered beef tallow secrets to achieve maximum flavor in under 45 minutes.
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Loaded Smashed Potatoes
Ingredients
- 4 slices bacon, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp beef tallow or oil
- 1½ lb baby Yukon gold or red potatoes
- 2 tbsp water
- 1 tbsp oil
- 1 tbsp Whiskey Bent BBQ "The Fix" seasoning (available here) or preferred seasoning
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 2 green onions, sliced
- ½ cup sour cream
Directions
- Add finely chopped bacon to pan with beef tallow and cook until browned, pulling just before desired crispness. Set cooked bacon aside.
- Place baby potatoes in microwave-safe bowl with water. Cover bowl and microwave 7–9 minutes until fork-tender.
- Coat sheet pan or oven-safe skillet with oil or tallow. Transfer microwave-steamed potatoes to sheet pan and smash each potato to about ½-inch thickness.
- Drizzle smashed potatoes with oil and season evenly.
- Roast in oven at 450° F for 15–18 minutes until edges are golden and crisp.
- Remove sheet pan from oven, top smashed potatoes with cooked bacon, and cover with shredded cheddar cheese.
- Return sheet pan to oven and bake at 450° F for 2–3 minutes until cheese is fully melted.
- Finish loaded potatoes with dollops of sour cream and sliced green onions before serving.
Garlic-Butter Steak Bites
Ingredients
- 1½ lb top sirloin steak (or strip steak/tenderloin)
- 1½ tbsp Whiskey Bent BBQ "The Rocks" seasoning (available here) or preferred seasoning
- 1 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley
Directions
- Cut steak into 1- to 1½-inch pieces, pat dry, and season thoroughly.
- Heat cast-iron skillet over high heat and add oil.
- Add steak pieces to hot skillet in batches to avoid overcrowding pan, and sear for approximately 2 minutes per side.
- Reduce heat under skillet, then add Worcestershire sauce, minced garlic, and butter.
- Toss seared steak bites in melted garlic butter for 30–60 seconds, then remove skillet from heat.
- Transfer steak bites to serving plate, pour pan drippings over top, and garnish with chopped parsley.
Quick Horseradish Cream Sauce
Ingredients
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tbsp prepared horseradish
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- salt to taste
- pepper to taste
Directions
- Add sour cream, Worcestershire sauce, prepared horseradish, and Dijon mustard to mixing bowl.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Whisk ingredients together until smooth and fully combined.
- Drizzle over plated steak bites or serve on side as dipping sauce.
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