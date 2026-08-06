Fast & Flavorful: Cast-Iron Steak & Potatoes

Bring the steakhouse experience right to your kitchen with champion Pitmaster Chad Ward of Whiskey Bent BBQ as he shares his ultimate fast-and-easy weeknight dinner. Watch as he turns top sirloin into juicy, garlic-butter seared steak bites paired alongside crispy, cheddar-and-bacon loaded smashed potatoes and a zesty homemade horseradish cream sauce. You'll learn smart time-saving tricks like micro-steaming baby potatoes and rendered beef tallow secrets to achieve maximum flavor in under 45 minutes.

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Every weekday at 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Add finely chopped bacon to pan with beef tallow and cook until browned, pulling just before desired crispness. Set cooked bacon aside.

Place baby potatoes in microwave-safe bowl with water. Cover bowl and microwave 7–9 minutes until fork-tender.

Coat sheet pan or oven-safe skillet with oil or tallow. Transfer microwave-steamed potatoes to sheet pan and smash each potato to about ½-inch thickness.

Drizzle smashed potatoes with oil and season evenly.

Roast in oven at 450° F for 15–18 minutes until edges are golden and crisp.

Remove sheet pan from oven, top smashed potatoes with cooked bacon, and cover with shredded cheddar cheese.

Return sheet pan to oven and bake at 450° F for 2–3 minutes until cheese is fully melted.