Healthy Meal Prep Masterclass
Lose weight and save time in the kitchen with this ultimate healthy meal prep guide featuring military veteran and personal chef Ashley Suttle. She is showing us how to cook once and eat for four nights by preparing savory ground turkey and pan-seared salmon paired with roasted sweet potatoes, crisp steamed veggies, and a vibrant mango pico de gallo. Master portion control and pack your week with incredible flavors to help you crush your fitness goals.
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients
- 2 large sweet potatoes (cubed)
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- pink himalayan salt (to taste)
- ground black pepper (to taste)
- everything bagel seasoning (light sprinkle)
Directions
- Toss cubed sweet potatoes with coconut oil, pink Himalayan salt, ground black pepper, and everything bagel seasoning.
- Air fry or roast in oven at 400° F for 20–25 minutes.
Savory Ground Turkey
Ingredients
- ½ cup diced yellow onion
- pink himalayan salt (to taste)
- ground black pepper (to taste)
- dash salt-free seasoning (to taste)
- 1 lb ground turkey
Directions
- Dice and sauté onions for 2-3 minutes.
- Add pink Himalayan salt, ground black pepper, and dash seasoning while sautéing.
- Add ground turkey to sautéed onions.
- Cook turkey for 8-12 minutes until fully cooked.
- Let rest 2 minutes before plating.
Mango Pico de Gallo
Ingredients
- 2 ripe mangoes (diced)
- 1 medium tomato (diced)
- ¼ cup red onion (finely diced)
- 1 jalapeño (seeded and minced)
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro (chopped)
- 1 lime (juiced)
- ¼ tsp sea salt
- ½ avocado (diced, optional)
Directions
- Dice mangoes, tomato, and red onion into small, even pieces.
- Add diced ingredients to medium mixing bowl.
- Stir in jalapeño and fresh cilantro.
- Squeeze lime juice over mixture and sprinkle with sea salt.
- Gently toss until evenly combined.
- Let sit in fridge uncovered for 10-15 minutes to allow flavors to meld.
- Fold in avocado just before serving.
Seared Salmon
Ingredients
- 2-3 pieces salmon (skin on)
- seafood seasoning of choice
Directions
- Season salmon.
- Add coconut oil to hot pan.
- Cook salmon 5-8 minutes per side.
Steamed Vegetables
Ingredients
- 3 cups broccoli florets
- 3 cups fresh green beans
- pink Himalayan salt (to taste)
- Dash salt-free seasoning (to taste)
- ground black pepper (to taste)
Directions
- Steam broccoli and green beans in separate pots or pans for 8–10 minutes until tender-crisp.
- Season lightly with pink Himalayan salt, Dash salt-free seasoning, and ground black pepper.
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