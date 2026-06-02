Italian Stuffed Cast Iron Cabbage
Get ready to experience a taste of island survival with this rustic and hearty Italian Stuffed Cast Iron Cabbage! Food Network's "Chopped Castaways" competitor Dwight Hudgins- aka The Dreaded Fisherman- brings his incredible culinary ingenuity straight to our kitchen, substituting remote beaches for air conditioning while packing in immense flavor. With a blend of savory meats, tender cabbage leaves, and a mouthwatering sweet-heat chutney, this is an unforgettable dinner you will want to make over and over again. Dwight also runs Barbara's Kitchen with his wife Sharon, producing a line of handmade jams, jellies and condiments.
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Ingredients
- 1 cup cooked rice
- 1 green cabbage
- 1 red cabbage
- 1 x 18-oz jar Barbara's Kitchen Smoky Jalapeño Tomato Chutney (or preferred preserve)
- 1 cup marinara sauce
- 1 lb ground Italian sausage
- 1 lb ground beef
- ½ cup Italian breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup chopped red onions
- ¼ cup chopped green peppers
Directions
- Cook rice on stovetop and set aside.
- Core green and red cabbages and blanch in boiling water for 3 to 5 minutes or until leaves are pliable and easy to peel. Let cool, then trim away thick center stalks.
- Mix jar Barbara's Kitchen Smoky Jalapeño Tomato Chutney and marinara sauce together to create sauce.
- Spread thin layer of sauce at bottom of cast iron pan.
- Blend ground Italian sausage, ground beef, Italian bread crumbs, chopped red onions, chopped green peppers, and cooked rice together in bowl by hand.
- Place golf-ball-sized portion of meat filling into center of leaf.
- Fold bottom flaps over meat, fold in sides, and roll up firmly.
- Place rolls seam-side down in cast iron pan.
- Cover completely with remaining sauce.
- Cover dish tightly with foil and bake at 375° F for 45 to 55 minutes, or until cabbage is tender and meat is fully cooked.
- Uncover and cook for another 10 minutes under broiler or until browned to preference.
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