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Italian Stuffed Cast Iron Cabbage

By Dwight Hudgins
FOX 13 News
Dinner DeeAs
Published June 2, 2026 12:30 PM EDT
Published June 2, 2026 12:30 PM EDT
Italian Stuffed Cast Iron Cabbage | Dinner DeeAs
Italian Stuffed Cast Iron Cabbage | Dinner DeeAs

Italian Stuffed Cast Iron Cabbage | Dinner DeeAs

With a blend of savory meats, tender cabbage leaves, and a mouthwatering sweet-heat chutney, this is an unforgettable dinner you will want to make over and over again.

Get ready to experience a taste of island survival with this rustic and hearty Italian Stuffed Cast Iron Cabbage! Food Network's "Chopped Castaways" competitor Dwight Hudgins- aka The Dreaded Fisherman- brings his incredible culinary ingenuity straight to our kitchen, substituting remote beaches for air conditioning while packing in immense flavor. With a blend of savory meats, tender cabbage leaves, and a mouthwatering sweet-heat chutney, this is an unforgettable dinner you will want to make over and over again. Dwight also runs Barbara's Kitchen with his wife Sharon, producing a line of handmade jams, jellies and condiments.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cooked rice
  • 1 green cabbage
  • 1 red cabbage
  • 1 x 18-oz jar Barbara's Kitchen Smoky Jalapeño Tomato Chutney (or preferred preserve)
  • 1 cup marinara sauce
  • 1 lb ground Italian sausage
  • 1 lb ground beef
  • ½ cup Italian breadcrumbs
  • ¼ cup chopped red onions
  • ¼ cup chopped green peppers

Directions

  1. Cook rice on stovetop and set aside.
  2. Core green and red cabbages and blanch in boiling water for 3 to 5 minutes or until leaves are pliable and easy to peel. Let cool, then trim away thick center stalks.
  3. Mix jar Barbara's Kitchen Smoky Jalapeño Tomato Chutney and marinara sauce together to create sauce.
  4. Spread thin layer of sauce at bottom of cast iron pan.
  5. Blend ground Italian sausage, ground beef, Italian bread crumbs, chopped red onions, chopped green peppers, and cooked rice together in bowl by hand.
  6. Place golf-ball-sized portion of meat filling into center of leaf.
  7. Fold bottom flaps over meat, fold in sides, and roll up firmly.
  8. Place rolls seam-side down in cast iron pan.
  9. Cover completely with remaining sauce.
  10. Cover dish tightly with foil and bake at 375° F for 45 to 55 minutes, or until cabbage is tender and meat is fully cooked.
  11. Uncover and cook for another 10 minutes under broiler or until browned to preference.

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