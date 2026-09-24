Jambalaya & Cheesy Cornbread
Bring the soulful flavors of New Orleans straight to your dinner table with Chef Mark Majorie from Michelin-recommended Lucky 8 as he shares his authentic family recipe for Crescent City Jambalaya. Packed with a hearty blend of smoked sausage, pork shoulder, chicken, and tender shrimp, this savory dish is perfectly paired with sweet, spicy, and buttery Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Cornbread. Whether you are cooking for a crowd or craving ultimate southern comfort food, this meal will instantly transport you to Louisiana.
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Authentic New Orleans Jambalaya
Ingredients
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 1 lb smoked sausage, cut crosswise into ¼-inch slices
- 1 lb pork shoulder
- 1 ½ lb boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 3 tsp salt
- 1 ¼ tsp creole spice
- 3 bay leaves
- 3 cups chopped onions
- 1 cup chopped bell peppers
- 1 cup chopped celery
- ¼ cup chopped garlic
- 3 cups medium-grain white rice
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 cup chopped green onions
Directions
- Heat oil in large cast-iron Dutch oven over medium heat. Add smoked sausage and sauté until browned and rendered.
- Remove smoked sausage and set aside, then add pork shoulder to pot and sauté until brown.
- Season chicken with remaining 1 tsp salt and remaining ¼ tsp cayenne. Add chicken and bay leaves to pot. Brown chicken for 8 to 10 minutes, scraping bottom of pot to loosen any browned particles.
- Add onions, bell peppers, celery, garlic, 2 tsp salt, and 1 tsp creole spice. Stirring often, brown vegetables for about 20 minutes, or until they are caramelized and dark brown in color. Scrape bottom and sides of pot to loosen any browned particles. Add sausage and cook, stirring often for 10 to 15 minutes, scraping bottom and sides of pot to loosen any browned particles.
- Add rice and stir for 2 to 3 minutes to coat evenly. Add chicken broth and shrimp, stir to combine, and cover. Cook over medium heat for 30 to 35 minutes, without stirring, or until rice is tender and liquid has been absorbed. Remove pot from heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Remove bay leaves. Stir in green onions and serve.
Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Cornbread
Ingredients
- ¼ cup melted butter, plus 1 tbsp to grease pan
- 2 cups stone-ground cornmeal
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 2 large eggs
- 2 cups milk
- ¼ cup diced jalapeño
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400° F.
- Add 1 tbsp melted butter to 8x2 metal cake pan.
- Combine cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to large bowl and whisk together. Set aside.
- Mix eggs, milk, and melted butter in smaller bowl.
- Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir with spoon to combine. Only mix until batter is moistened. It's okay if there are a few dry spots or lumps. Do not overmix.
- Fold in diced jalapeño and grated cheddar cheese.
- Bake for approximately 13-15 minutes or until top of cornbread is golden brown and bread starts pulling away from sides of pan. Center should also spring back when pressed, and toothpick inserted in center should come out clean.
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