Pasta & Meatballs: The Ultimate Upgrade

We are bringing big, bold Italian flavors to the Dinner DeeAs kitchen with Chef David Asher of Taverna Costale, showcasing the secrets behind his restaurant’s top-selling, all-beef meatballs and an ultra-versatile scratch-made tomato sugo. Learn how to transform simple pantry ingredients into a luscious blush sauce, make an authentic panade for melt-in-your-mouth meatballs, and finish pasta like a pro with handmade stracciatella and a crunchy herb-toasted panko crust.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Once simmer is reached, remove from heat and set aside for later use.

Bring tomato sugo to simmer, stir occasionally to reduce risk of scorching.

Continue to stir tomato sugo until all ingredients are well incorporated.

Lower heat to low and add crushed tomato, water, and basil.

Sauté ingredients for 2 minutes, constantly moving ingredients until onions and garlic have become translucent.

In large sauce pot on high heat, add olive oil, salt, pepper, chili flakes, onions, and garlic.

Remove contents from blender and store in airtight container.

In blender, measure out tomato sugo, heavy cream, chili flakes, and dried oregano.

Once panko is golden brown, remove from oven and set aside to cool.

Move mixture around with spatula to ensure even toast on panko.

Place panko mixture onto half sheet pan and bake in oven for about 20 minutes.

In medium bowl, combine panko breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan cheese, kosher salt, ground black pepper, chopped parsley, olive oil, and minced garlic; mix well to incorporate.

In small bowl, combine panko and milk; let set for 5 minutes.

In blender, add onions and garlic; puree until smooth.

Heat small amount of olive oil in medium sauté pan over high heat, add pureed onion and garlic mixture, and sauté for 1 minute. Remove from heat and let puree cool completely.

In stand mixer or large mixing bowl, combine soaked panko panade, cooled onion and garlic puree, ground beef, ricotta cheese, grated parmesan cheese, chopped basil, egg, kosher salt, and ground black pepper; mix well to evenly incorporate ingredients without overpacking.

Scale meatball mix into 2 ½ oz portions.

With gloved hands and small amount of olive oil, slowly roll meatball mixture until outside is smooth with no creases.

On sheet pan lined with parchment paper, place meatballs in rows.

Pre-heat oven to 350° F. Place trayed meatballs on top rack and bake for 15 minutes.