Fly south for dinner tonight with Chef Marco Grajeda from The Vinoy as he whips up a vibrant, flavor-packed Peruvian Chicken Rice Bowl inspired by his childhood. This colorful, easy-to-assemble dish layers fluffy sofrito yellow rice, zesty marinated chicken, fresh homemade pico de gallo, and a creamy aji verde sauce that will instantly wake up your taste buds. Bring these bright Latin American flavors right to your own kitchen table to break out of your usual weeknight dinner routine.

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Pico De Gallo

Ingredients

8 large tomatoes

1 cup red onion

1 medium jalapeño or serrano pepper (seeds removed)

1 bunch cilantro

¼ cup fresh lime juice

1 tsp sea salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Directions

Cut tomatoes, onions and jalapenos to small ¼-inch dice and place in large mixing bowl. Add chopped cilantro and fresh lime juice. Finish with sea salt and pepper and let sit in fridge for at least 2 hours (recommended but not required).

Peruvian Marinated Chicken

Ingredients

1 cup tamari soy sauce

4 fl oz aji panca or aji amarillo

4 large garlic cloves

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp fresh ginger

1 tsp oregano

½ cup champagne vinegar

½ cup EVOO

3 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts

Directions

In blender combine soy sauce, aji panca, garlic, cumin, ginger, oregano, champagne vinegar, and EVOO and blend until smooth. Pour over chicken and mix thoroughly until completely incorporated. In hot pan add oil, cook chicken for about 2 - 3 mins per side. Finish chicken in oven at 375° F for about 8 mins or until internal temperature is 165° F.

Aji Verde Sauce

Ingredients

2 fl oz fresh lime juice

3 garlic cloves

1 bunch cilantro

1 small jalapeño pepper (deseeded)

1 ½ cups mayo

1 tbsp aji amarillo

Directions

Add lime juice, garlic, cilantro and jalapeno to blender and blend until smooth. Add to bowl and whisk in mayo and aji amarillo. Season with salt and pepper.

Sofrito Arroz Amarillo

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup yellow onion (small ¼-inch dice)

¼ cup green bell pepper (¼-inch dice)

1 minced garlic clove

½ cup crushed tomatoes

4 oz white wine

1 ½ tsp sazon powder

1 cup long grain rice

1 bay leaf

1 ½ cups water

1 tsp salt

Directions

In medium pot over medium heat add olive oil, onions, green pepper and garlic and sauté until translucent and fragrant. Add crushed tomatoes, white wine and sazon and cook 2 mins until half liquid evaporated. Add rice, bay leaf and water, then cover and cook on low heat until rice is done approx 20 mins.

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