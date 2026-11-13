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Peruvian Kitchen Masterclass

By Chef David Nieves Palma
FOX 13 News
Dinner DeeAs
Updated November 13, 2026 12:49 PM EST Published November 13, 2026 10:00 AM EST
Peruvian Kitchen Masterclass | Dinner DeeAs
Peruvian Kitchen Masterclass | Dinner DeeAs

Peruvian Kitchen Masterclass | Dinner DeeAs

Whether you are looking for an effortless appetizer or a hearty family-style dinner, these easy home-kitchen recipes bring authentic South American fusion straight to your table.

Take your taste buds on a trip to South America as Chef David Nieves Palma from Sabor and Fuego shares the bold, vibrant culinary traditions of Peru. In this episode, Chef David shares two incredible recipes: Palta Rellena de Pollo, a creamy, citrusy shredded chicken salad served in tender avocado halves, followed by Pollo Saltado, a sizzled wok-style Peruvian chicken stir-fry packed with red onions, tomatoes, savory sauces, crispy air-fried fries, and fragrant garlic jasmine rice.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Palta Rellena de Pollo (Peruvian Avocado Chicken Salad)

Ingredients

  • 8 oz cooked, chilled, shredded chicken breast
  • ½ cup cooked peas and carrots, chilled
  • 3 tbsp mayonnaise
  • 1½ tbsp fresh lime juice, divided
  • salt to taste
  • black pepper to taste
  • 1 large ripe avocado
  • ½ tbsp finely diced parsley

Directions

  1. Combine shredded chicken, peas, carrots, mayonnaise, and 1 tbsp lime juice in bowl.
  2. Season with salt and pepper to taste; mix until creamy.
  3. Cut avocado in half lengthwise, remove pit, carefully peel, and trim a small slice from bottom of each half so they sit flat.
  4. Brush avocado halves with remaining ½ tbsp lime juice to prevent browning.
  5. Spoon chicken salad generously into each avocado half.
  6. Place stuffed avocados on plate and garnish with finely diced parsley.

Pollo Saltado (Peruvian Chicken Stir-Fry)

Ingredients

  • 10–12 oz frozen French fries
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil (for rice)
  • 1 clove garlic, minced (for rice)
  • ¾ cup uncooked jasmine white rice, rinsed
  • ¾ cup water
  • salt to taste
  • 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into strips
  • ¼ tsp ground cumin
  • black pepper to taste
  • 1 tbsp fresh ginger, minced or grated, divided
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil (for stir-fry)
  • 1 medium red onion, cut into wedges
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced (for stir-fry)
  • 2 Roma tomatoes, cut into wedges
  • 3 tbsp soy sauce (gluten-free)
  • 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1 tbsp oyster sauce (gluten-free, optional)
  • 2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped

Directions

  1. Place French fries in air fryer and cook at 400° F for 15–20 minutes until crisp.
  2. In saucepan, heat 1 tbsp oil over medium heat.
  3. Add 1 clove minced garlic and sauté 20–30 seconds until fragrant.
  4. Add rinsed jasmine rice and toast 1 minute.
  5. Add water and salt; bring to boil, then cover and simmer on low for 15–18 minutes until fluffy.
  6. Season chicken strips with cumin, salt, pepper, and half of ginger.
  7. Heat 2 tbsp oil in large skillet over medium-high heat.
  8. Add chicken and stir-fry 5–7 minutes until lightly golden.
  9. Add red onion wedges, remaining 2 cloves minced garlic, and remaining ginger directly to skillet; stir-fry 1–2 minutes.
  10. Add tomato wedges and stir-fry briefly.
  11. Pour in soy sauce, red wine vinegar, and optional oyster sauce; toss everything together until chicken is fully cooked (165° F).
  12. Stir in chopped cilantro.
  13. Plate generous scoop of garlic jasmine rice alongside crispy air-fried fries, top fries with chicken stir-fry and savory pan juices, and garnish with extra cilantro.

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