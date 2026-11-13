Peruvian Kitchen Masterclass
Take your taste buds on a trip to South America as Chef David Nieves Palma from Sabor and Fuego shares the bold, vibrant culinary traditions of Peru. In this episode, Chef David shares two incredible recipes: Palta Rellena de Pollo, a creamy, citrusy shredded chicken salad served in tender avocado halves, followed by Pollo Saltado, a sizzled wok-style Peruvian chicken stir-fry packed with red onions, tomatoes, savory sauces, crispy air-fried fries, and fragrant garlic jasmine rice.
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Palta Rellena de Pollo (Peruvian Avocado Chicken Salad)
Ingredients
- 8 oz cooked, chilled, shredded chicken breast
- ½ cup cooked peas and carrots, chilled
- 3 tbsp mayonnaise
- 1½ tbsp fresh lime juice, divided
- salt to taste
- black pepper to taste
- 1 large ripe avocado
- ½ tbsp finely diced parsley
Directions
- Combine shredded chicken, peas, carrots, mayonnaise, and 1 tbsp lime juice in bowl.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste; mix until creamy.
- Cut avocado in half lengthwise, remove pit, carefully peel, and trim a small slice from bottom of each half so they sit flat.
- Brush avocado halves with remaining ½ tbsp lime juice to prevent browning.
- Spoon chicken salad generously into each avocado half.
- Place stuffed avocados on plate and garnish with finely diced parsley.
Pollo Saltado (Peruvian Chicken Stir-Fry)
Ingredients
- 10–12 oz frozen French fries
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil (for rice)
- 1 clove garlic, minced (for rice)
- ¾ cup uncooked jasmine white rice, rinsed
- ¾ cup water
- salt to taste
- 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into strips
- ¼ tsp ground cumin
- black pepper to taste
- 1 tbsp fresh ginger, minced or grated, divided
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil (for stir-fry)
- 1 medium red onion, cut into wedges
- 2 cloves garlic, minced (for stir-fry)
- 2 Roma tomatoes, cut into wedges
- 3 tbsp soy sauce (gluten-free)
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp oyster sauce (gluten-free, optional)
- 2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped
Directions
- Place French fries in air fryer and cook at 400° F for 15–20 minutes until crisp.
- In saucepan, heat 1 tbsp oil over medium heat.
- Add 1 clove minced garlic and sauté 20–30 seconds until fragrant.
- Add rinsed jasmine rice and toast 1 minute.
- Add water and salt; bring to boil, then cover and simmer on low for 15–18 minutes until fluffy.
- Season chicken strips with cumin, salt, pepper, and half of ginger.
- Heat 2 tbsp oil in large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add chicken and stir-fry 5–7 minutes until lightly golden.
- Add red onion wedges, remaining 2 cloves minced garlic, and remaining ginger directly to skillet; stir-fry 1–2 minutes.
- Add tomato wedges and stir-fry briefly.
- Pour in soy sauce, red wine vinegar, and optional oyster sauce; toss everything together until chicken is fully cooked (165° F).
- Stir in chopped cilantro.
- Plate generous scoop of garlic jasmine rice alongside crispy air-fried fries, top fries with chicken stir-fry and savory pan juices, and garnish with extra cilantro.
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