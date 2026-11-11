Could tech giants eye Florida for data centers after midterms?

The Brief Auburndale data center plans face intense community pushback as more than 1,000 residents rallied against noise, pollution, and property devaluation fears. Multi-state midterm election results brought strict moratoriums in states like Texas and Georgia, potentially funneling tech expansions directly into Florida. Artificial intelligence strategist Dr. Jill Schiefelbein warns Florida leaders must balance high-stakes economic windfalls against serious long-term consequences for local residents.



A fierce political and environmental clash is brewing in Auburndale, where more than 1,000 residents mobilized against a proposed hyperscale data center amid fears that nationwide tech restrictions will drive massive industrial projects to Florida.

Auburndale data center pushback

What we know:

More than 1,000 residents packed a public workshop Tuesday night to fight a proposed data center.

Community members sounded alarms over persistent noise, environmental pollution, and declining property values.

Midterm elections and data centers

The backstory:

Tech companies face tightening rules across the country following the recent midterm elections.

Democratic governors in Texas, Georgia, and New Mexico plan to impose strict moratoriums and regulations on the sector.

Florida emerged as an outlier after Republican Rep. Byron Donalds narrowly defeated Democrat David Jolly in the gubernatorial race with millions in tech industry backing.

Donalds shifted his tone during the campaign from fully pro-business to remaining open to development while adopting caveats and restrictions.

Florida remains highly attractive to developers because tech firms already operate across the state, alongside an existing multinational talent pool.

The state also possesses robust power grids and extensive fiber-optic infrastructure that help hyperscale facilities manage extreme cooling demands.

Shifting tech industry landscape

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed whether municipal leaders will approve or block the facility's construction permits.

State authorities have not detailed how proposed statewide caveats will interact with local zoning ordinances.

Balancing economy and community

What they're saying:

AI strategist Dr. Jill Schiefelbein emphasized that data center expansion transcends partisan labels.

"When it comes to data centers, I don’t think this is a red state versus blue state issue at all," Schiefelbein said. "I think there are much more nuanced perspectives that go into it. Will companies be looking at Florida? Yes, 100 percent they will be. But will it become the next hotbed for data centers? Only time will tell."

Schiefelbein added that state officials face a precarious balancing act between regional investment and neighborhood preservation.

"I think there will be a fine line the government will have to walk between being pro-business—because there are some massive economic gains that can be realized by the state when you have tech and data centers move in—versus what the short, medium, and long-term consequences are for the everyday resident," Schiefelbein said.