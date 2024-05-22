Recipe: Caribbean-Style Pepper Steak

Chef Keyshawn Hudson is joining us today to share an idea for dinner from his debut cookbook 'Food Family Repeat'. He has millions of followers on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram who love to watch him cook. He's sharing a simple but flavorful Caribbean-Style Pepper Steak, which goes great with any side and is perfect for meal prep. Plus we'll be frying up Plantains and mixing a perfect Rum Punch.

Caribbean-Style Pepper Steak

Recipe from Food.Family.Repeat by Keyshawn Hudson (Chef Keysh)

Prep Time: 15 minutes (plus marinating overnight) • Cook Time: 15 minutes

"While not the most traditional, pepper steak was one of my favorites to get from the cafeteria during my time going to school in Jamaica. It’s a flavorful but spicy dish made with a lean but very tender steak cut; marinated to perfection in garlic, ginger, and soy sauce; and stir-fried with onions and peppers. It’s so simple to make but captures such an amazing flavor that you can eat it with any side. It also serves as an amazing meal prep dish for those who are always on the go."

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 lbs (907g) flank steak, cut thinly across the grain

1 tsp adobo

1 tsp Easispice Meat Seasoning

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tbsp minced ginger, divided

2 tbsp minced garlic, divided

4 tbsp avocado oil, divided

1⁄2 white or yellow onion, thinly sliced

1⁄2 green bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

1⁄2 yellow bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

1⁄2 red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

2 cups beef broth

1 tsp browning sauce

5 sprigs thyme

1 Scotch bonnet or habanero pepper, chopped

1⁄4 cup chopped green onion, white and green parts

5 whole allspice berries

3 tbsp cornstarch

Directions

In large bowl, combine flank steak, adobo, Easispice Meat Seasoning, soy sauce, 1⁄2 tablespoon ginger, and 1 tablespoon garlic. Cover and refrigerate overnight to marinate. To large skillet over medium heat, add 3 tablespoons of avocado oil. Once hot, add steak and cook 80% through (pieces will just start to curl up at this point). Remove steak from skillet and set aside. Add remaining 1 tablespoon avocado oil to same skillet. Add onion and sauté 30 seconds. Add bell peppers and sauté 30 seconds more. Once peppers and onions are partially soft, add remaining 1⁄2 tablespoon ginger and remaining 1 tablespoon garlic. Stir continuously to prevent burning. Add cooked flank steak and stir in beef broth, browning sauce, thyme, Scotch bonnet pepper, green onion, and whole allspice berries. Bring to simmer for 5 minutes. In small dish, combine cornstarch and 6 tablespoons of water to create slurry. Add this to skillet and cook until sauce begins to thicken, stirring occasionally. Transfer everything to serving platter and enjoy!

Fried Ripe Plantains

Prep Time: 10 minutes • Cook Time: 10 minutes

"Fried ripe plantains are a popular side dish in many Caribbean countries and are a delicious treat that is actually very easy to make. They are made by pan-frying sliced ripe plantains until caramelized on the inside and crispy on the outside. Serve them by themselves or as a side with brown stew, jerk, and even curry chicken for an amazing pairing."

Serves: 2–4

Ingredients

2 ripe plantains

3 tablespoons canola oil

Kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Peel plantains by cutting lengthwise and use fingers to open and completely peel skin. Slice plantains into 1⁄2" thick (1.25cm) circles. To medium skillet over medium heat, add canola oil. Once hot, fry plantains on each side until golden brown to soften up. Remove plantains, then smash and add back to skillet. Fry until golden brown. Transfer plantains to plate lined with paper towels to soak up excess oil. Sprinkle salt, to taste, over top while still warm. Serve and enjoy.

Rum Punch

Ingredients

2 oz light rum

1 oz dark rum

1 oz triple sec

1 oz cream of coconut

1 oz sour mix

½ oz grenadine

4 oz pineapple juice

Directions

Add grenadine to glass. To shaker, add white rum, dark rum, pineapple juice, triple sec, sour mix and cream of coconut - shake with ice. Pour into glass with grenadine. Garnish (optional) & enjoy!

