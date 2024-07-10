Recipe: Chef Jeff’s Reimagined Fish & Chips
Our guest is Drew Garabo, best known as a radio host on 102.5 The Bone for over a decade, earning him multiple 'Best of the Bay' awards. He inspired his fans when he went public fighting and beating cancer, and now shares his wisdom on X and Substack. The recipe made in the show was inspired by Drew's visit to Ireland in search of the perfect Fish & Chips. Chef Jeff has elevated this classic dish so it's something anyone can make for the loved one in their life to celebrate them.
Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make any of them, let us know how they turn out!
Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.
Watch the recipes again any time by clicking on the video at the top of the page, and click below for a behind the scenes video of making the Cauliflower Bacon Leek Purée. See Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.
Chef Jeff’s Reimagined Fish & Chips
Ingredients
- 2 large potatoes
- sea salt, to taste
- 2 tbsp clarified butter
- 1 tbsp cornstarch
- 4 x 6 oz fillets (grouper, cod, halibut)
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 4 tsp lemon zest
- 2 tsp fresh tarragon, chopped (optional)
- 2 tsp fresh dill, chopped (optional)
- olive oil, for frying fish
Directions
- Using mandolin, peel and thinly slice potatoes.
- Overlap 3-5 potato slices and use ring mold to punch out circular pieces.
- Boil water in pot with pinch of salt and poach potato slices for 2–3 minutes, then place on paper towels to dry.
- In mixing bowl, combine clarified butter and cornstarch. Coat poached potato slices.
- Season fish fillets with olive oil, salt, pepper, lemon zest, and if desired, fresh tarragon and dill.
- Carefully layer coated potato slices over each fillet to resemble fish scales, pressing gently to adhere. Refrigerate fillets for at least 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 425° F.
- Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Cut parchment paper squares slightly larger than each fillet.
- Place olive oil in skillet. Put fillets, parchment side down, in skillet and cook 2–3 minutes until potato scales are golden brown.
- Remove and let fish cool slightly, then peel off parchment paper.
- Place fillets, potato side up, on baking tray and bake 10–12 minutes until cooked through.
Blood Orange Beurre Blanc Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp butter
- ¼ cup finely chopped shallots
- 3 tbsp white-wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp dry white wine
- 1 cup freshly squeezed blood orange juice
- Zest of 1 orange
- 1 tbsp fresh tarragon, finely chopped
- ⅓ cup heavy cream
- Salt, to taste
- 8 tbsp (1 stick) butter, cut into 12 pieces
Directions
- In saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.
- Add shallots and sauté until softened.
- Stir in white-wine vinegar and dry white wine. Simmer until liquid nearly evaporates.
- Incorporate blood orange juice and orange zest into saucepan.
- Add finely chopped tarragon.
- Stir in heavy cream and season with salt, if desired. Bring sauce to gentle boil.
- Once boiling, reduce heat to low. Gradually whisk in butter, ensuring each piece is melted and integrated before adding the next to prevent sauce from breaking.
- Continue stirring until sauce is smooth and creamy.
- Once all butter is incorporated, remove saucepan from heat.
- Strain sauce through fine mesh sieve for smooth finish.
Cauliflower Bacon Leek Purée
Ingredients
- 4 slices bacon, diced
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 leeks, white and light green parts only, cleaned and thinly sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 medium head cauliflower, chopped into florets
- 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- ½ cup heavy cream (optional)
- salt and pepper, to taste
- chopped fresh chives or parsley for garnish (optional)
Directions
- Cook diced bacon in large skillet over medium heat until crispy. Once done, remove bacon and set aside, leaving drippings in skillet.
- Add olive oil to skillet with bacon drippings.
- Add minced garlic and sliced leeks, and sauté until leeks are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
- In separate pot, bring chicken or vegetable broth to simmer. Add cauliflower florets to pot and cook until tender, 10–15 minutes.
- Once cauliflower is cooked, add leek and garlic mixture into pot with cauliflower and broth.
- Blend entire mixture with immersion blender in pot or, carefully transfer to blender or food processor, and puree until smooth. Take extra caution when blending hot liquids.
- If desired, mix in heavy cream to enrich purée. Season puree with salt and pepper to your liking.
- Finally, sprinkle reserved crispy bacon along with chopped chives or parsley over puree before serving for added flavor and presentation.
Spring Vegetable Medley with Peas, Asparagus, and Pearl Onions
Ingredients
- 1 cup fresh peas, shelled
- 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces
- salted water, for blanching
- ice water, for stopping the cooking process of vegetables
- 1 cup pearl onions, peeled
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
- 2 tbsp fresh chives, finely chopped
- salt, to taste
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- edible flowers, for garnish (optional)
Directions
- Bring pot of salted water to boil while preparing bowl of ice water to stop cooking of vegetables later.
- Blanch peas in boiling water 1–2 minutes until they turn bright green and tender. Transfer to ice water using slotted spoon.
- Repeat blanching process with asparagus. Then, drain peas and asparagus, setting aside.
- In skillet or sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Sauté pearl onions until golden brown and caramelized, 8–10 minutes, then set aside.
- In same skillet, melt butter and sauté garlic 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
- To skillet with garlic butter, add blanched peas, asparagus, and caramelized pearl onions. Gently heat vegetables, stirring 2-3 minutes.
- Season vegetable medley with salt and pepper. Add lemon zest and fresh chives, tossing mixture to evenly distribute flavors.
- Serve medley in dish, optionally garnished with edible flowers for added appeal.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.