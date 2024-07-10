Recipe: Chef Jeff’s Reimagined Fish & Chips

Our guest is Drew Garabo, best known as a radio host on 102.5 The Bone for over a decade, earning him multiple 'Best of the Bay' awards. He inspired his fans when he went public fighting and beating cancer, and now shares his wisdom on X and Substack. The recipe made in the show was inspired by Drew's visit to Ireland in search of the perfect Fish & Chips. Chef Jeff has elevated this classic dish so it's something anyone can make for the loved one in their life to celebrate them.

Chef Jeff’s Reimagined Fish & Chips

Ingredients

2 large potatoes

sea salt, to taste

2 tbsp clarified butter

1 tbsp cornstarch

4 x 6 oz fillets (grouper, cod, halibut)

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 tsp lemon zest

2 tsp fresh tarragon, chopped (optional)

2 tsp fresh dill, chopped (optional)

olive oil, for frying fish

Directions

Using mandolin, peel and thinly slice potatoes. Overlap 3-5 potato slices and use ring mold to punch out circular pieces. Boil water in pot with pinch of salt and poach potato slices for 2–3 minutes, then place on paper towels to dry. In mixing bowl, combine clarified butter and cornstarch. Coat poached potato slices. Season fish fillets with olive oil, salt, pepper, lemon zest, and if desired, fresh tarragon and dill. Carefully layer coated potato slices over each fillet to resemble fish scales, pressing gently to adhere. Refrigerate fillets for at least 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 425° F. Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Cut parchment paper squares slightly larger than each fillet. Place olive oil in skillet. Put fillets, parchment side down, in skillet and cook 2–3 minutes until potato scales are golden brown. Remove and let fish cool slightly, then peel off parchment paper. Place fillets, potato side up, on baking tray and bake 10–12 minutes until cooked through.

Blood Orange Beurre Blanc Sauce

Ingredients

1 tbsp butter

¼ cup finely chopped shallots

3 tbsp white-wine vinegar

2 tbsp dry white wine

1 cup freshly squeezed blood orange juice

Zest of 1 orange

1 tbsp fresh tarragon, finely chopped

⅓ cup heavy cream

Salt, to taste

8 tbsp (1 stick) butter, cut into 12 pieces

Directions

In saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallots and sauté until softened. Stir in white-wine vinegar and dry white wine. Simmer until liquid nearly evaporates. Incorporate blood orange juice and orange zest into saucepan. Add finely chopped tarragon. Stir in heavy cream and season with salt, if desired. Bring sauce to gentle boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to low. Gradually whisk in butter, ensuring each piece is melted and integrated before adding the next to prevent sauce from breaking. Continue stirring until sauce is smooth and creamy. Once all butter is incorporated, remove saucepan from heat. Strain sauce through fine mesh sieve for smooth finish.

Cauliflower Bacon Leek Purée

Ingredients

4 slices bacon, diced

1 tbsp olive oil

2 leeks, white and light green parts only, cleaned and thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium head cauliflower, chopped into florets

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth

½ cup heavy cream (optional)

salt and pepper, to taste

chopped fresh chives or parsley for garnish (optional)

Directions

Cook diced bacon in large skillet over medium heat until crispy. Once done, remove bacon and set aside, leaving drippings in skillet. Add olive oil to skillet with bacon drippings. Add minced garlic and sliced leeks, and sauté until leeks are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. In separate pot, bring chicken or vegetable broth to simmer. Add cauliflower florets to pot and cook until tender, 10–15 minutes. Once cauliflower is cooked, add leek and garlic mixture into pot with cauliflower and broth. Blend entire mixture with immersion blender in pot or, carefully transfer to blender or food processor, and puree until smooth. Take extra caution when blending hot liquids. If desired, mix in heavy cream to enrich purée. Season puree with salt and pepper to your liking. Finally, sprinkle reserved crispy bacon along with chopped chives or parsley over puree before serving for added flavor and presentation.

Spring Vegetable Medley with Peas, Asparagus, and Pearl Onions

Ingredients

1 cup fresh peas, shelled

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces

salted water, for blanching

ice water, for stopping the cooking process of vegetables

1 cup pearl onions, peeled

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

lemon zest (from 1 lemon)

2 tbsp fresh chives, finely chopped

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

edible flowers, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Bring pot of salted water to boil while preparing bowl of ice water to stop cooking of vegetables later. Blanch peas in boiling water 1–2 minutes until they turn bright green and tender. Transfer to ice water using slotted spoon. Repeat blanching process with asparagus. Then, drain peas and asparagus, setting aside. In skillet or sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Sauté pearl onions until golden brown and caramelized, 8–10 minutes, then set aside. In same skillet, melt butter and sauté garlic 1-2 minutes until fragrant. To skillet with garlic butter, add blanched peas, asparagus, and caramelized pearl onions. Gently heat vegetables, stirring 2-3 minutes. Season vegetable medley with salt and pepper. Add lemon zest and fresh chives, tossing mixture to evenly distribute flavors. Serve medley in dish, optionally garnished with edible flowers for added appeal.

