Recipe: Chicken 2 Ways

It's a double dinner idea as we make a chicken 'base' you can turn into both 'Chicken Noodle Soup' and a 'Chicken Pot Pie'. These were shared by Chef Tina Calhoon, owner of Frescos Southern Kitchen & Bar in Lakeland.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make it, let us know how it turns out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Catch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1p ET on FOX13.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Ingredients

4 tbsp butter

1 stalk celery, diced

2 medium yellow onions, diced

1 lb carrots, diced

4 cloves garlic, diced

4 quarts chicken stock

½ tsp dried or fresh rosemary

dash of ground sage

thyme, to taste

1 tsp dried Herbes de Provence

salt & pepper to taste

1 rotisserie chicken, pulled off the bone and shredded

pasta of choice

Directions

Add butter to a large stock pot over medium-high heat, once melted add celery, onions, and carrots. Sauté for 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for another 30 seconds.

Add chicken stock and season broth with rosemary, sage, thyme, Herbes de Provence, and salt (taste broth before adding more salt), and pepper.

Add chicken meat from rotisserie chicken. Bring to a boil, taste broth again and add more seasonings, if needed.

Cook noodles separately from soup, according to directions.

Store any leftovers in an airtight container in refrigerator for 4-5 days, depending on freshness of chicken used.

Chicken Pot Pie

Follow recipe above, minus noodles, adding the following vegetables (these are all suggestions - use whatever vegetables you prefer or have on hand)

2 cups peas

2 cups corn

2 cups green beans

2 cups potatoes, diced

In addition, thicken the chicken base by adding a roux of flour mixed with water to desired thickness, then stirring in to combine.

Pour chicken mixture into an oven-safe dish and cover with a sheet of frozen puff pastry, thawed. Use a fork to poke holes in the dough to prevent the filling bubbling over.

Bake until golden, 25-30 minutes at 350 °F.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.