Dinner DeeAs recipe: Chicken Chasseur

All week long on Dinner DeeAs we're sharing how to make the 5 key sauces known as French 'Mother Sauces', so-called because they're foundations for so many other sauces and dishes. We started the week with Béchamel, and used it for a perfect pie and sensational sandwich.

Today we make Espagnole Sauce and hunt down Chicken Chasseur to make with it, and learn how to perfectly 'pipe' potatoes. These recipes were shared by Chef Rene Marquis, National President of the American Culinary Federation.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below.

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs!

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Chicken Chasseur with Mashed Potatoes and Green Bean Almondine

Mashed Potatoes Ingredients

1 lb potatoes, peeled and large diced

2 oz butter

2 oz heavy cream

2 oz sour cream

salt, to taste

white pepper, to taste

Chicken Chasseur Ingredients

1 whole chicken, separated into breasts, thighs, legs, and wings

2 tbsp flour

2 tbsp oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Sauce Ingredients

2 oz white wine

2 tbsp shallots, minced

4 oz mushrooms, sliced

1 oz morel mushrooms, quartered

3 oz tomato concassé (peeled, seeded, and diced)

4 oz demi-glace

2 oz cognac

1 tbsp parsley, chopped

1 tbsp tarragon, chopped

2 oz butter

salt and pepper, to taste

Green Bean Almondine Ingredients

1 lb green beans, tips snipped

2 oz butter

2 oz sliced almonds

salt and pepper, to taste

Garnishes

fried potatoes (chips or gaufrettes), seasoned with salt and pepper

Mashed Potatoes Directions

Boil diced potatoes until tender, then drain and return to pan to dry out completely. Rice potatoes, then incorporate butter, heavy cream, and sour cream. Season with salt and white pepper. Transfer mashed potatoes to pastry bag and keep warm in oven until ready to serve.

Chicken Chasseur Directions

Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Lightly coat with flour. In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Sear chicken until golden brown. Transfer chicken to baking dish and finish cooking in 350° F oven until internal temperature reaches 160° F.

Sauce Directions

After cooking chicken, deglaze skillet with white wine. Add shallots and both types of mushrooms, sautéing until tender. Stir in tomato concassé, demi-glace, and cognac. Simmer to reduce slightly. Finish sauce by adding fresh parsley, tarragon, and butter. Season with salt and pepper.

Green Bean Almondine Directions

Blanch green beans in boiling salted water, then shock in ice water. In skillet, sauté sliced almonds in butter until toasted. Add drained green beans to almonds and cook until al dente.

Garnish Directions

Slice potatoes using mandolin. Fry in hot oil until crispy. Season with salt and pepper.

Plating

Pipe warm mashed potatoes onto each plate. Place piece of cooked chicken on top of potatoes. Spoon sauce over chicken. Arrange green beans almondine around chicken and potatoes. Garnish with crispy fried potato chips or gaufrettes.

