Recipe: Chicken Tacos

It's Taco time! We're learning tips and tricks from the best: Chef Michael Brannock is with us from Streetlight Taco in Tampa, who were recently awarded a coveted 'Bib Gourmand' from the Michelin Guide. He's sharing his guide to a DIY Taco night, making Grilled Chicken Tacos, with guacamole and salsa made from scratch, plus a crunchy cabbage side with a homemade 'Mazatlan Vinaigrette'.

Mazatlan Vinaigrette

Ingredients

¾ cup lime juice

1 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp granulated garlic

½ tsp Mexican oregano

Directions

Combine lime juice, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt, black pepper, granulated garlic, and Mexican oregano in mixing bowl using wire whisk. Refrigerate finished vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Marinade

Ingredients

1 cup Mazatlan vinaigrette (see recipe above)

1 cup guajillo adobo

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup orange juice

1 tsp Mexican oregano

1 tbsp chipotle adobo

1 tbsp Knorr chicken base

Directions

In blender, combine Mazatlan vinaigrette, guajillo adobo, Worcestershire sauce, orange juice, Mexican oregano, chipotle adobo, and Knorr chicken base. Blend until smooth. Refrigerate marinade if not using immediately.

Grilled Chicken

Ingredients

boneless, skinless chicken thighs (as needed)

Grilled Chicken Marinade (1 tbsp per thigh, or enough to cover- see recipe above)

Directions

Marinate chicken thighs in prepared marinade for 4-6 hours. Oil or spray grill or grill pan. Cook chicken over medium-high heat until done. Let chicken rest before dicing.

Salsa Roja

Ingredients

8 Roma tomatoes

4 garlic cloves

½ yellow onion

1 arbol pepper

3 guajillo peppers, deseeded, destemmed, toasted

2 quarts water

2 tsp salt (plus more to taste)

Directions

In small pot, combine Roma tomatoes, garlic cloves, yellow onion, arbol pepper, and guajillo peppers with water. Bring to boil, then reduce to simmer for 15-20 minutes, adding water if necessary. Once chile peppers have softened, puree all ingredients in blender. Taste and adjust salt as needed.

Guacamole

Ingredients

3 avocados

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp cilantro, chopped

1 tsp red onion, finely diced

½ tsp salt

1 tsp jalapeno, minced

Directions

Cut, deseed, and scoop out avocados into small bowl. Add lime juice and salt, then smash with fork, leaving it somewhat chunky. Stir in red onion, cilantro, and jalapeno.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

Ingredients

corn tortillas

guacamole (see recipe above)

grilled chicken (see recipe above), diced

cilantro & onion (if desired)

salsa roja (see recipe above)

Directions

Spread guacamole across center of corn tortilla. Add diced grilled chicken on top of guacamole. If desired, top with cilantro and onion. Drizzle salsa roja across all ingredients.

Cabbage Side Dish

Ingredients

4 cups shredded green cabbage

2-3 tbsp Mazatlan vinaigrette (as desired, see recipe above)

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

¼ cup yellow onion, diced

1 tbsp chives, chopped

1 tbsp mint, chopped

Directions

Clean and core cabbage before shredding as finely as possible. Combine shredded cabbage with other ingredients in mixing bowl. Toss everything together using tongs. Serve alongside tacos.

