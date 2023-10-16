Recipe: Chicken Tikka Masala

We're 'going global' with a traditional Indian dish that's easy to make and tastes delicious. Chef Coleson Geis from St Pete's The Twisted Indian restaurant joined us with this recipe for a classic dish of marinated chicken in a rich sauce. It's just the right side of spicy for anyone new to Indian food.

Chicken Marinade

Ingredients

2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 cup yogurt

⅓ cup ginger paste

⅓ cup garlic paste

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp mustard

1 ½ tsp of kosher salt

¾ tbsp paprika

¾ tbsp chilli powder

1⁄6 tsp garam masala

Directions

Mix marinade ingredients thoroughly in a large bowl until they form a well-combined mixture.

Add chicken to the marinade, ensuring it gets fully coated.

Cover the mixing bowl and refrigerate for at least 12–16 hours. Extended marination time allows the rich flavors to infuse into the chicken, resulting in a more delicious and tender dish.

After marinating, the chicken is ready to be cooked to perfection.

You can choose to grill, roast, or cook it in a skillet based on your preferred cooking method, then combine with the sauce below.

Tikka Masala Sauce

Ingredients

1 can (28 oz) San Marzano tomatoes

4 ½ tbsp ginger garlic paste

1 ¾ tsp garam masala

2 tbsp paprika

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup sugar

5 ½ tbsp salt

1 ¾ lb butter

Directions

In large saucepan, combine tomatoes and all the other ingredients, except for the heavy cream.

Place saucepan over medium heat and allow mixture to simmer. Stir occasionally to ensure all flavors meld together.

Let sauce simmer for 20 - 45 minutes, or until the tomatoes are thoroughly cooked and super soft. You'll notice the sauce becoming fragrant and rich in color.

Once tomatoes are soft, add the heavy cream. Pour it into the saucepan and give everything a good stir.

Using an immersion blender or a regular blender, carefully blend sauce until it reaches a smooth and creamy consistency. Be cautious when blending hot liquids, and consider letting the sauce cool slightly before blending.

Taste the sauce to check for seasoning. You can adjust the flavors if needed. Remember, recipes are just guidelines, and you can tailor this sauce to your taste!

Basmati Rice

Ingredients

1 cup basmati rice

1 ¾ cups water

½ tsp kosher salt

1 tbsp butter or olive oil

Directions

Place the Basmati rice in a fine-mesh strainer or a bowl.

Rinse thoroughly under cold running water until water runs clear. This helps remove excess starch and prevents the rice from becoming too sticky.

Soaking is optional but can help achieve longer, fluffier grains. If you choose to soak, place the rinsed rice in a bowl, cover it with water, and let it sit for 30 minutes. After soaking, drain the rice.

In a medium-sized saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, add the rinsed and drained rice.

Measure 1 ¾ cups of water and add it to the saucepan with the rice. Add ½ teaspoon of salt (adjust to taste).

Gently stir the rice, water, and salt in the saucepan.

Place the saucepan over high heat and bring the mixture to a rolling boil. This should take about 5–7 minutes.

Once the water is boiling, immediately reduce the heat to the lowest setting possible, usually "low" or "simmer."

Quickly cover the saucepan with the tight-fitting lid.

Allow the rice to simmer undisturbed with the lid on for about 15–18 minutes. During this time, the rice will absorb the water and steam, becoming tender.

After 15 minutes, check the rice for doneness. Taste a grain to ensure it's tender but still slightly firm (al dente). If necessary, continue cooking for another 2-3 minutes with the lid on.

Once the rice is done, remove the saucepan from the heat but keep it covered. Let it sit for 5 minutes. This resting period allows the steam to distribute evenly and makes the rice easier to fluff.

Using a fork or rice paddle, gently fluff the cooked Basmati rice to separate the grains. If desired, add a tablespoon of butter or olive oil and a bit of salt to enhance the flavor. Mix gently.

Your perfectly cooked Basmati rice using the absorption method is ready to serve. It complements a variety of dishes, from curries to grilled meats and vegetables.

