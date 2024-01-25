Recipe: Chicken Wings, Sautéed Spinach & Seasoned Rice

Get game day ready with a recipe for delicious dry-rubbed chicken wings, served with sautéed spinach and seasoned rice. Even though wings are the perfect finger food for football games, we have some sides that make this a dinner for any night of the

week. These recipes come from Chef Jason Bowrey, who's originally from New York but now based on St Pete Beach, where he grills so his customers can chill at his B-B-Q joint Grillin N Chillin.

Chef Jason's Dry-Rubbed Chicken Wings

Ingredients

4½ lbs whole chicken wings

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp Italian seasoning

1 stick butter, optional

1 cup of glaze/hot sauce/sauce of choice, optional

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 375 ºF.

Wash chicken with water or vinegar and pat dry.

Add dry seasonings to both sides of chicken.

Place in a pan and cover with aluminum foil, bake for 45 minutes.

Remove from oven and uncover. Place back in oven for 35 minutes.

Add glaze or butter to chicken for last 10 minutes and place back in oven (optional).

When chicken is done, remove from oven and add more glaze (optional).

Seasoned Rice

Ingredients

4 cups chicken stock or water

2 cups basmati rice

½ yellow or sweet onion, diced

1 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp Italian seasoning

Directions

Bring stock/water to boil in medium sized pot.

Reduce heat to medium then add rice, diced onions and seasonings.

Simmer uncovered for 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until rice is done.

Sautéed Spinach

Ingredients

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp minced garlic

11 oz spinach

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Use medium size pan, set temperature to medium/medium high.

Add butter and garlic and let simmer for 3 minutes, stirring frequently (do not let burn).

Add spinach in stages if needed, then salt and pepper, to taste.

Cook until spinach has wilted.

