Dinner DeeAs recipe: Chorizo Shrimp & Gouda Grits
A top pitmaster makes a pit stop to share what he makes when he's away from his grill! This recipe was shared by Chad Ward, Pitmaster from Whiskey Bent BBQ in Lakeland.
Chorizo Shrimp & Gouda Grits
Gouda Grits Ingredients
- 3 ½ cups chicken broth
- 1 cup corn grits
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 3 tbsp butter
- 1 cup shredded Gouda cheese
- Whiskey Bent BBQ "The Rocks" seasoning, to taste (available here)
Chorizo and Shrimp Sauce Ingredients
- 1 lb ground chorizo
- 2 tbsp butter, divided
- 1 lb jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 5 tbsp Whiskey Bent BBQ "The Border" seasoning (available here)
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 2 jalapeños, seeds removed and diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 ¼ cups heavy cream
- ¾ cup chicken broth
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese
Toppings
- Hot sauce
- Lime wedges
- Cilantro
Gouda Grits Directions
- In large saucepan or pot, bring chicken broth to boil.
- Add corn grits, heavy cream, butter, and "The Rocks" seasoning.
- Reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in shredded Gouda cheese and remove from heat. Adjust creaminess by adding more heavy cream or broth if needed.
Chorizo and Shrimp Sauce Directions
- In large skillet over medium heat, cook ground chorizo for 6 to 8 minutes, breaking apart as it cooks. Remove and drain on paper towels.
- In same skillet, add 1 tbsp butter and shrimp. Season shrimp with "The Border" seasoning. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes per side, then remove and set aside.
- Add onions, red bell pepper, and jalapeños to skillet. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and cook for 1 more minute.
- Add "The Border" seasoning, heavy cream, and chicken broth. Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 7 to 8 minutes.
- Stir in Parmesan cheese until melted. Taste and adjust seasoning with more "The Border" or cream if desired.
To Serve
- Lay bed of Gouda grits on each plate.
- Top with shrimp and chorizo sausage.
- Spoon cream sauce over top.
- Serve with hot sauce, lime wedges, and cilantro.
