Dinner DeeAs recipe: Chorizo Shrimp & Gouda Grits

A top pitmaster makes a pit stop to share what he makes when he's away from his grill! This recipe was shared by Chad Ward, Pitmaster from Whiskey Bent BBQ in Lakeland.

Chorizo Shrimp & Gouda Grits

Gouda Grits Ingredients

3 ½ cups chicken broth

1 cup corn grits

1 cup heavy cream

3 tbsp butter

1 cup shredded Gouda cheese

Whiskey Bent BBQ "The Rocks" seasoning, to taste (available here

Chorizo and Shrimp Sauce Ingredients

1 lb ground chorizo

2 tbsp butter, divided

1 lb jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

5 tbsp Whiskey Bent BBQ "The Border" seasoning (available here

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 jalapeños, seeds removed and diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 ¼ cups heavy cream

¾ cup chicken broth

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

Toppings

Hot sauce

Lime wedges

Cilantro

Gouda Grits Directions

In large saucepan or pot, bring chicken broth to boil. Add corn grits, heavy cream, butter, and "The Rocks" seasoning. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in shredded Gouda cheese and remove from heat. Adjust creaminess by adding more heavy cream or broth if needed.

Chorizo and Shrimp Sauce Directions

In large skillet over medium heat, cook ground chorizo for 6 to 8 minutes, breaking apart as it cooks. Remove and drain on paper towels. In same skillet, add 1 tbsp butter and shrimp. Season shrimp with "The Border" seasoning. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes per side, then remove and set aside. Add onions, red bell pepper, and jalapeños to skillet. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add "The Border" seasoning, heavy cream, and chicken broth. Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 7 to 8 minutes. Stir in Parmesan cheese until melted. Taste and adjust seasoning with more "The Border" or cream if desired.

To Serve

Lay bed of Gouda grits on each plate. Top with shrimp and chorizo sausage. Spoon cream sauce over top. Serve with hot sauce, lime wedges, and cilantro.

