Recipe: Confit Duck Leg with Whipped Feta Grits

See why one top chef says 'don't sleep on duck' and how he cooks this perfect protein. This recipe was shared by Mario Brugnoli, Executive Chef at 'Eat, Art, Love' in St Pete's Warehouse District.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make them, send us a photo and let us know how they turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Confit Duck Leg

Ingredients

duck legs (1 per person)

1 qt salt

1 ½ cups sugar

canola oil, enough to cover & for frying

Directions

Prepare Duck Cure

In a mixing bowl, combine salt and sugar.

Cure Duck Legs

Lay the duck legs on sheet tray in single layer.

Generously cover duck legs with prepared cure mixture, ensuring they are completely coated.

Place tray in refrigerator and let duck legs cure overnight.

Rinse and Dry

The next day, remove duck legs from refrigerator.

Rinse off duck cure thoroughly under cold water to remove all salt and sugar.

Pat duck legs dry with paper towels.

Cook Duck Legs

Preheat oven to 275° F.

Place duck legs in 4" deep oven-safe metal pan, ensuring they are laid flat.

Cover duck legs completely with canola oil.

Cover pan with foil and cook in preheated oven for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

After 1 hour and 30 minutes, remove foil and return pan to the oven for additional 15–20 minutes, or until duck legs are golden brown.

Finish and Serve

Allow duck legs to cool. When ready to serve, fry duck legs for 4 minutes until skin is crisp.

Whipped Feta Grits

Ingredients

2 cups stone-ground grits

6 cups whole milk

3 cups water

2 cups feta cheese, crumbled (added last) or whipped

salt & pepper, to taste

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup fresh chives, finely chopped

1 whole tomato, sliced

Directions

In large pot, combine milk and water. Bring mixture to boil over medium-high heat. Once liquid is boiling, slowly add grits, stirring continuously to prevent lumps. Reduce heat to simmer and cook grits for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Taste to ensure they are cooked through and creamy. Once grits are cooked, remove pot from heat. Stir in feta cheese, allowing it to melt into grits. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Add grated Parmesan cheese and mix until fully incorporated. Spoon into serving bowls and garnish with finely chopped fresh chives and slices of fresh tomato.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.