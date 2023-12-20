Recipe: Cornish Hen, Black Eyed-Peas, Collard Greens



It's a festive food celebration for Kwanzaa as we make 'Herb-Roasted Cornish Hen', 'Southern Black-Eyed Peas' and 'Spicy Vegan Collard Greens'. These recipes were shared by Kiva Williams, The Fun Foodie Mama. She blogs about all things food, family and fun across Tampa Bay.

Spicy Vegan Collard Greens

Ingredients

½ cup vegetable broth

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

14.5 oz can stewed tomatoes

½ yellow or white onion

½ fresh jalapeño

32 oz bag collard greens

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp ‘Better than Bouillon’ vegetable seasoning

1 tbsp cumin, paprika, salt, black pepper

Directions

Using an Instant Pot combine vegetable broth, apple cider vinegar and stewed tomatoes.

Dice onion and jalapeño and add to pot.

Add minced garlic, bouillon and dry seasonings.

Stir all ingredients to combine.

Add collard greens.

Cover and set Instant Pot on manual timer for 30 minutes.

Southern Black-Eyed Peas

Ingredients

2 tbsp canola oil

2 tbsp minced garlic

1 yellow or white onion

1 red bell pepper

1 large smoked turkey neck

1 bag 16 oz dry black-eyed peas, soaked overnight

32 oz carton vegetable broth

32 oz water

1 tbsp s alt, pepper, paprika, cumin, chili powder

‘Better than Bouillon’ vegetable seasoning

Directions

In large pot add oil and minced garlic, then cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

Add diced onions, bell pepper and smoked turkey neck. Stir and cook on medium heat for 3-4 minutes.

Add soaked and rinsed peas to pot. Cover with vegetable broth and water.

Add remaining spices and seasonings. Stir to ensure all ingredients are blended well.

Bring to boil, then cover and turn to medium heat.

Cook for 1 hour (every 20 minutes check and stir to ensure peas don’t stick to bottom of pot).

Check after 60 minutes of cooking if peas reached your desired tenderness.

Serve over rice and enjoy with cornbread!

Herb-Roasted Cornish Hens

Ingredients

Cornish hens (if frozen, thaw out day ahead)

1 cup citrus marinade of choice

½ yellow bell pepper, sliced

½ onion, sliced

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp lemon pepper

1 tsp garlic salt

1 tsp onion powder

Directions

Rinse hens under cold water and pat dry. Using a generous amount of marinade, coat hens on both sides.

Apply remaining seasonings to hens then cover and marinate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Add sliced yellow bell pepper and onion to bottom of roasting pan, then place hen on top.

Cook at 375 °F in roasting pan for 1½ hours.

Check to make sure hens are cooked through before serving.

Enjoy with your favorite side dishes!

