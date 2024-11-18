Recipe: Curry Honey Glazed Chicken

It's a winner winner chicken dinner, but done differently, and with rice you'll want to cook this way every time. This recipe comes from the award-winning Chef Christopher Artrip, from The Black Pearl in Dunedin. He's a chef who Creative Loafing described as 'standing astride the worlds of haute cuisine and comfort food like a colossus driven by flavor'!

Curry Honey Glazed Chicken With Chickpea Ragout And Coconut Rice

Ingredients

Coconut Rice

2 cups basmati Rice

1 ¾ cup coconut milk

2 ¼ cup water

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tbsp olive oil

Spice Rub

2 tsp curry powder

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

Curry Honey Glaze

1 oz red curry paste

3 oz clover honey

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

Chickpea Ragout

2 tbsp olive oil

3 cloves garlic

1 yellow onion, diced

8 oz mini sweet peppers

2 x 16 oz cans chickpeas (drained)

16 oz tomato sauce

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

1 tsp kosher salt

1 oz Curry Honey Glaze

Directions

Coconut Rice

Bring coconut milk and water to boil. Stir in rice and olive oil. Turn heat down to low simmer, cover with lid and cook 20 minutes. When done remove from heat, fluff with fork and cover until ready to serve.

Chickpea Ragout

Sauté garlic and onions on medium heat in olive oil until translucent. Add peppers and cook for 1 minute. Add chickpeas and remaining ingredients, lower heat to medium low (at this point you should start cooking your chicken). Cook for 15 minutes while stirring occasionally.

Curry Honey Glazed Chicken

Preheat oven to 350° F and preheat medium sauté pan to medium heat setting. Trim any excess fat from chicken and evenly coat with spice rub. Add 1 tbsp olive oil to pan and gently place chicken breasts in. Cook for about 3 minutes (depending on thickness of chicken). Flip over when even golden brown color is achieved. Cook on this side for about 3 minutes and then add ½ cup of water to pan and turn heat down to low. Pour glaze over chicken and place in oven for 4–5 minutes. Chicken will be done when internal temperature reaches 165° F.

