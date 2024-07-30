Recipe: Duck Breast, Dirty Rice, Sweet Corn Ribs

Today, a delicious way to do duck- plus a Pecan sauce... all served with a side of Dirty Rice. And, roasted ribs, but make it corn! These recipes were shared by Chef Clayton Parrett, Executive Chef of HEW Parlor & Chophouse located inside Dunedin's Fenway Hotel, He previously visited Dinner DeeAs with a recipe for Cornbread Casserole and pan-seared Snapper with a pineapple sauce, plus Corn Gazpacho.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the Duck Breast, Dirty Rice and Sweet Corn Ribs recipes below. If you make any of them, let us know how they turn out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Watch the recipes again any time by clicking on the video at the top of the page, and see Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

Dirty Rice

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

½ lb smoked sausage, diced

½ lb chicken livers, chopped

½ lb ground beef

1 tbsp Cajun seasoning

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 cup yellow onion, diced

½ cup celery, chopped

½ cup green onion, chopped

1 tbsp garlic, minced

3 dried bay leaves

1 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

2 tsp fresh oregano, chopped

2 cups beef broth

leftover rice or Essential Long-Grain Rice (see recipe below)

green onion slices and fresh oregano (to garnish, optional)

Essential Long-Grain Rice Ingredients

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 cups long-grain white rice

4 cups water or chicken broth

1 tsp kosher salt

Directions

Heat olive oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook sausage until golden brown, 5–7 minutes. Remove sausage with slotted spoon and set aside. In same skillet, cook chicken livers, ground beef, and Cajun seasoning until browned and crumbly, 7–10 minutes. Add green and red bell peppers, yellow onion, celery, green onion, minced garlic, bay leaves, thyme, and oregano. Continue to cook until vegetables are tender, 7–10 minutes. Stir in beef broth and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer until slightly reduced, around 5 minutes. Return cooked sausage to skillet and stir in prepared rice. Cook, occasionally stirring, until liquid is absorbed and rice is heated through, 7–10 minutes. Remove from heat, discard bay leaves, and garnish with green onion and fresh oregano if desired.

Essential Long-Grain Rice Directions

Melt butter in medium stockpot over medium-high heat. Stir in rice and cook until aromatic and opaque, 3–5 minutes. Add water or broth along with kosher salt, stirring to combine. Bring to boil, reduce heat to medium, cover, and simmer until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender, approximately 15 minutes. Fluff rice with fork before serving.

Duck Breast with Pecan and Cane Syrup

Ingredients

2 duck breasts

1 tbsp olive oil

1 ½ cups pecans

4 tbsp butter

½ cup cane syrup

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

1 tbsp kosher salt, plus additional for seasoning

1 tbsp black pepper, plus additional for seasoning

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Season duck breasts well with salt and pepper to taste. Heat olive oil over medium-low heat in cast-iron skillet. Place duck breasts in skillet, skin or fat side down, and render fat slowly for 10–15 minutes until skin becomes crispy. Flip duck breasts to flesh side and cook to preferred doneness. Spread pecans on baking sheet and toast in oven for about 2 minutes, then set aside. In saucepan, combine toasted pecans, butter, cane syrup, brown sugar, cumin, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, kosher salt, and black pepper. Cook over low heat and let simmer 5–8 minutes, allowing flavors to infuse. Once sauce is ready, slice cooked duck breasts and ladle 2 tablespoons of pecan cane syrup sauce over each serving.

Street Corn Ribs with Smoky Peach Butter

Ingredients

4 ears of corn

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

¼ cup Cotija cheese, crumbled, to garnish

2 sprigs cilantro, chopped, to garnish

Smoky Peach Butter Ingredients

½ tbsp unsalted butter, softened

1 tbsp light brown sugar

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp lime zest

4 tbsp peach purée

½ tbsp ancho chili lime seasoning

Directions

Preheat oven to 450° F. Start by cutting each ear of corn in half crosswise. Stand each half ear up on cut end and slice down lengthwise to quarter corn into ribs, resulting in 8 pieces per ear. In bowl, toss corn ribs with vegetable oil, salt, and pepper until each piece is evenly coated. Arrange coated corn ribs on baking sheet in single layer. Roast corn in preheated oven for 10–13 minutes, or until tender. While corn is roasting, prepare Smoky Peach Butter by combining softened butter, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, smoked paprika, garlic powder, lime zest, peach purée, and ancho chili lime seasoning in food processor or mixing bowl. Blend or whisk until mixture is smooth and well combined. Remove corn ribs from oven and serve with generous dollop of Smoky Peach Butter. Garnish with crumbled Cotija cheese and chopped cilantro.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.